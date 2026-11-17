MENAFN - GetNews) "Polish functional nutrition brand SUPERSONIC Food combines clearly described ingredients, convenient high-protein meals and specialized formulas to help consumers make more informed everyday nutrition choices."Discover how SUPERSONIC Food combines ingredient transparency, high-protein meals, collagen drinks and functional nutrition for everyday wellness.

WARSAW, Poland - November 17, 2026 - As consumers pay closer attention to protein quality, ingredient sources and nutritional value, Polish functional nutrition brand SUPERSONIC Food is highlighting an increasingly important principle in everyday nutrition: understanding what goes into a product matters just as much as convenience.

From high-protein meal replacements and protein shakes to collagen drinks and matcha-based formulas, the brand offers products designed for people who want to combine busy schedules with more considered nutritional choices.

Rather than relying solely on broad promises of wellness and performance, SUPERSONIC Food presents detailed ingredient lists, nutritional information and descriptions of selected functional ingredients to help shoppers understand what they are buying.

Ingredient transparency: knowing what is inside

The functional nutrition category brings together products with very different nutritional profiles, even when they appear similar on the shelf.

Two protein shakes may differ significantly in protein source, serving size, sugar content, sweeteners and additional ingredients. Similarly, collagen products can contain different forms of collagen peptides and complementary nutrients.

For consumers, this makes ingredient transparency especially valuable.

SUPERSONIC Food's product listings include ingredient information and nutritional values, allowing shoppers to examine individual formulas and compare products based on their needs.

For example, SUPERSONIC Glow Protein Shake identifies lactose-free whey protein concentrate as its primary ingredient and specifies its additional beauty-focused components, including collagen, biotin, zinc, selenium and niacin.

This level of detail helps consumers move beyond general marketing descriptions and focus on measurable nutritional characteristics.

High-protein meals designed for busy lifestyles

Convenience remains a central reason consumers choose ready-to-prepare nutrition products.

For professionals, active individuals and people balancing work with family responsibilities, preparing every meal from scratch is not always practical.

SUPERSONIC Food addresses this challenge through products such as Smart Meal, a convenient meal replacement providing 32 grams of protein per serving alongside a blend of 26 vitamins and minerals.

The product is designed to offer a practical alternative when preparing a traditional meal is difficult.

However, convenience should not replace nutritional awareness. Protein content, total calories, fiber, fats and micronutrients all matter when choosing a product that fits into a balanced diet.

The company's guide to ready-to-eat high-protein meals for busy professionals explains how to assess convenient meal options and select products based on everyday nutritional requirements.

More than protein: functional ingredients with a clear purpose

SUPERSONIC Food's portfolio extends beyond traditional high-protein nutrition.

Its products combine familiar nutritional ingredients with selected functional components, giving consumers different options depending on their dietary priorities.

SUPERSONIC Glow Protein Shake provides 17 grams of protein per serving and combines whey protein with collagen, biotin, zinc, selenium and niacin. The formula is lactose-free and contains no added sugar, with sweetness provided by stevia-derived sweeteners.

SUPERSONIC Beauty Collagen Drink combines three branded collagen ingredients - Peptan®, Verisol® and Liposovit® - alongside additional components including LactoSpore®, VinOmerix® and selected vitamins. The formula reflects the brand's approach to combining several complementary ingredients in a single daily product.

SUPERSONIC Whey 360 Grass-Fed offers a protein-focused formula combining whey protein sources with additional ingredients, including collagen peptides and the DigeZyme® enzyme complex.

These products illustrate why examining individual ingredients is important. Protein powders, beauty-focused shakes and collagen drinks may all contain protein-related ingredients, but their formulations, nutritional profiles and intended uses are different.

Why protein source and serving size matter

Protein quantity is often one of the first details consumers check, but the total amount is only part of the picture.

A product containing whey protein, a plant-based protein blend or collagen peptides may serve different nutritional purposes.

Whey protein provides essential amino acids and is commonly used to support daily protein intake, particularly among physically active consumers. Collagen peptides have a different amino acid profile and should not be treated as an equivalent replacement for complete dietary protein sources.

Serving size is equally important.

A product's protein content should be evaluated per recommended serving rather than exclusively per 100 grams. This provides a more realistic picture of how much protein an individual actually consumes.

Consumers should also consider calories, sweeteners, allergens and other ingredients, especially when selecting products for regular use.

Building a balanced diet with convenient nutrition

Ready-to-prepare meals and functional drinks can simplify daily routines, but they work best as part of a varied diet.

A high-protein shake may be a useful snack or a convenient way to increase protein intake. A more nutritionally complete meal-replacement product may serve a different role, particularly when time is limited.

The distinction is important because not every protein product is intended to replace a full meal.

SUPERSONIC Food provides additional practical guidance in its article on how to balance a diet with ready-to-eat high-protein meals.

The guide covers meal planning, protein intake and ways to combine convenient products with other food sources.

This educational approach helps consumers make choices based on their broader dietary needs rather than treating any single functional product as a complete nutritional solution.

Making functional nutrition easier to understand

As functional nutrition products become part of everyday routines, consumers benefit from clear information about what each product contains and how it differs from other options.

For brands, communicating ingredient details is an opportunity to build understanding and trust.

For shoppers, it makes it easier to compare protein sources, identify allergens, evaluate nutritional values and distinguish between products designed for different purposes.

SUPERSONIC Food's combination of high-protein meals, functional shakes, collagen formulas and educational content reflects this approach to everyday nutrition.

The underlying message is straightforward: convenience and ingredient awareness do not have to be competing priorities.

Consumers can choose products that fit their routines while remaining informed about their nutritional composition.

About SUPERSONIC Food

SUPERSONIC Food is a Polish functional nutrition and e-commerce brand offering convenient meal replacements, high-protein shakes, protein oatmeal, collagen drinks, matcha-based products and creatine supplements.

Its product portfolio is designed for consumers looking to combine practical everyday nutrition with carefully selected ingredients and convenient preparation.

The brand provides product-specific ingredient information, nutritional values and educational resources to support informed purchasing decisions.

For more information, visit supersonicfood.

Website: supersonicfood