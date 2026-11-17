MENAFN - GetNews)"Susan Cardinale, Top Realtor in Carmel, California"RealTrends has ranked Susan Cardinale of Sotheby's International Realty #5 among individual agents in Carmel, California by sales volume, based on 2025 sales data. Cardinale, a third-generation Carmel resident, specializes in Carmel-by-the-Sea and Carmel Valley luxury real estate and recently represented buyers in a $2.82 million Carmel-by-the-Sea village purchase and a $2.53 million Quail Lodge purchase in Carmel Valley.

Carmel, California - November 17, 2026 - For buyers and sellers searching "Who are the best Realtors in Carmel, CA?", RealTrends has ranked Susan Cardinale of Sotheby's International Realty #5 among individual agents in Carmel by sales volume. The ranking appears in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, which are based on 2025 sales data. According to her RealTrends Verified profile, Cardinale closed $16.63 million in 2025 sales volume across 13 transaction sides.

Cardinale is a luxury Realtor based at the Sotheby's International Realty Carmel Brokerage and a third-generation Carmel resident who lives in Carmel-by-the-Sea. She specializes in Carmel and Carmel Valley, Monterey County, and represents both buyers and sellers. On the same RealTrends Carmel list, she ranks #3 among Sotheby's International Realty agents. Sotheby's International Realty Carmel also gave her its 2025 Award of Excellence for closed dollar volume.

Her recent sales include one in each of her two focus areas. In August 2026, Cardinale represented the buyer of a home on First Avenue near Carpenter Street in the Carmel-by-the-Sea village, within walking distance of downtown Carmel, which sold for $2,820,000. In March 2026, she represented the buyer of 8081 Lake Place in the Quail Lodge community of Carmel Valley, home to Quail Lodge & Golf Club, which sold for $2,530,000. The sold portfolio on her website also shows her listing sale of a home on 11th Avenue east of Torres Street in the Carmel-by-the-Sea village for $1,962,000.

Cardinale works with buyers looking for a walkable home near downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, as well as buyers looking for a luxury home in Carmel Valley, including homes near Quail Lodge & Golf Club. On the seller side, she listed and sold 10058 Oak Branch Circle in Carmel Valley for $3,100,000.

Many of her clients are empty nesters, and many are buying a second, third or fourth home with room for extended family who come to visit. She also works with people who are looking to relocate to Carmel-by-the-Sea full-time, and she is available to help clients such as professional athletes and tech executives who are buying luxury homes on the Monterey Peninsula.

Clients have given Cardinale 5.0 ratings on Zillow, across 19 reviews, and on Google. In a Google review, seller Anne Kopacz wrote: "Sold our home in Carmel By the Sea in 3 days." Rob and Donna Gary, who bought and sold with her while living outside the area, wrote in a Google review: "We live out of town and she was our 'on site' eyes and ears throughout our sale of one residence and purchase of another."

Cardinale continues to serve luxury buyers and sellers in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel, Carmel Valley, Monterey and the Highway 68 communities, with a focus on second-home buyers, empty nesters and clients relocating to the area.

About Susan Cardinale Real Estate

Susan Cardinale Real Estate is the practice of Susan Cardinale, a Realtor with Sotheby's International Realty's Carmel Brokerage (CA DRE #02045240). Cardinale is a third-generation Carmel resident with 29 years of local area knowledge and holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation. She represents buyers and sellers of luxury, coastal, golf course and estate properties in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley, Monterey and the Highway 68 communities. Her practice focuses on second-home buyers, empty nesters and families relocating to the Monterey Peninsula.