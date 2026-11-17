MENAFN - GetNews)"Susan Cardinale, Top Realtor in Carmel, California"Susan Cardinale, a Sotheby's International Realty Realtor ranked #5 among Carmel agents by sales volume by RealTrends, represented the buyer of 10590 Hidden Mesa Place, a 1.07-acre home in the Pasadera, Laguna Seca, Bay Ridge and Hidden Hills area off Highway 68 near Monterey, which sold for $1,980,000. Her Highway 68 sales also include a $6.8 million Monterra Ranch estate.

Monterey, California - November 17, 2026 - Susan Cardinale, a luxury Realtor with Sotheby's International Realty who is ranked #5 among Carmel agents by sales volume by RealTrends, has closed a sale in the Highway 68 communities near Monterey. On September 15, 2026, Cardinale represented the buyer of 10590 Hidden Mesa Place, a 3,079-square-foot home on 1.07 acres, which sold for $1,980,000. The property is in the Pasadera, Laguna Seca, Bay Ridge and Hidden Hills MLS area, near Laguna Seca.

Highway 68, also called the Monterey-Salinas Highway, runs inland from Monterey toward Salinas and connects communities including Monterra Ranch, Pasadera, Laguna Seca, Bay Ridge, Hidden Hills and Corral de Tierra. Cardinale has now closed sales across much of that corridor.

In June 2026, she represented the buyer of 8210 Manjares, a newly built 5,824-square-foot estate on nearly two acres in gated Monterra Ranch, which sold for $6,800,000. In the same MLS area as the Hidden Mesa Place home, she listed and sold 25300 El Camino Nuevo, a 1.6-acre property, for $1,850,500. Her website's sold portfolio also shows her listing sales on the Monterey-Salinas Highway itself, including 1527 Monterey Salinas Highway, a 4.32-acre property, for $1,795,000, and 15 Calera Canyon Road in Corral de Tierra for $1,550,000.

For buyers asking "Who can help me buy a luxury home off Highway 68 near Monterey?" or "Who can help me buy a home near Laguna Seca Raceway?", Cardinale brings a personal connection to the area. She is an avid Formula 1 and racing enthusiast who drives a Porsche 911 every day. She works with all types of clients along the corridor, including car collectors who need a home with a large garage and buyers looking for golf course homes in Pasadera.

Cardinale also focuses on Monterey, where both the Monterra Ranch and Hidden Mesa Place purchases are located. Many of her buyers are purchasing a second, third or fourth home, and many are empty nesters. Rob and Donna Gary, who bought and sold with her while living outside the area, wrote in a Google review: "We live out of town and she was our 'on site' eyes and ears throughout our sale of one residence and purchase of another."

Based in Carmel, Cardinale is a third-generation Carmel resident. In the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings, based on 2025 sales data, she ranked #5 among individual agents in Carmel by sales volume, with $16.63 million in volume across 13 transaction sides, according to her RealTrends Verified profile. She continues to serve luxury buyers and sellers in the Highway 68 communities, Monterey, Carmel-by-the-Sea and Carmel Valley.

About Susan Cardinale Real Estate

Susan Cardinale Real Estate is the practice of Susan Cardinale, a Realtor with Sotheby's International Realty's Carmel Brokerage (CA DRE #02045240). Cardinale is a third-generation Carmel resident with 29 years of local area knowledge and holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation. She represents buyers and sellers of luxury, coastal, golf course and estate properties in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley, Monterey and the Highway 68 communities. Her practice focuses on second-home buyers, empty nesters and families relocating to the Monterey Peninsula.