MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A tanker carrying Indian crew members was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, November 16. India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was targeted in a missile attack.

He added that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.

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"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal said in a post on X.

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