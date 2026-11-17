Tanker With 24 Indian Seafarers Targeted In Hormuz, Entire Crew Safe: Indian Minister
He added that all 24 Indian nationals, along with the entire 25-member crew, are completely safe with no injuries.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
"We are continuously monitoring the situation and remain in close contact with the ship management company to ensure the ongoing security and wellbeing of our seafarers," Sonowal said in a post on X.
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