The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has stepped up efforts to combat school bullying and promote a culture of respect, tolerance and acceptance among students through a special gathering titled“Respect and Tolerance Ambassadors,” held as part of its flagship“My School, My Community” project.

Organised by the ministry's School and Student Affairs Department, the event took place at the ministry's permanent headquarters theatre in observance of the International Day Against Bullying. It aimed to empower students to take leadership roles in promoting positive behaviour, strengthening relationships among their peers and helping create safe, inclusive and supportive learning environments.

The gathering brought together students participating in the project, school psychologists and social workers, parents, senior ministry officials, school principals and representatives of partner organisations involved in promoting student wellbeing and positive behaviour.

Maryam al-Nasf al-Buainain, Director of the School and Student Affairs Department, said the initiative forms part of an awareness campaign under“My School, My Community,” one of the ministry's strategic projects designed to strengthen co-operation between schools, families and community institutions. She stressed that raising awareness of bullying and its educational, psychological and social consequences is essential to preventing its spread and establishing a school culture rooted in respect, tolerance and rejection of violence.

The project involves programmes and activities led by social workers to encourage positive behaviour, promote co-operation and build healthy relationships, ultimately ensuring a stimulating educational environment in which students can learn and develop with confidence.

Fatima Youssef al-Obaidli, assistant Director of the department, highlighted the importance of embedding respect, tolerance and empathy into everyday school life. She noted that bullying remains a significant educational and social challenge requiring co-ordinated action by families, schools and the wider community.

She also stressed the important role students can play as ambassadors of respect by encouraging positive conduct, embracing differences and supporting classmates, helping ensure that every student feels safe, valued and accepted. The programme featured a video introducing the Respect and Tolerance Ambassadors, alongside presentations outlining the ministry's anti-bullying initiatives and the media campaign under the“My School, My Community” project.

Participants also heard about the efforts of key community partners, including the Ministry of Interior's Juvenile Police Department, the Ministry of Social Development and Family through the Wifaq Centre, and the Social Rehabilitation and Protection Centre (AMAN). A particularly engaging segment featured a video presentation of a play titled“Together Towards a Bullying-Free School Environment,” prepared by students of Sumaya Primary School for Girls.

The gathering included a specialised workshop,“Strategies for Prevention and Early Intervention in Addressing School Bullying,” delivered by Dr Ahmed Refaat, Psychological Consultant at the Student Protection and Care Section.

The workshop explored practical approaches to identifying bullying, intervening at an early stage and promoting tolerance, empathy and social inclusion.

The ministry outlined a comprehensive range of measures under the project, including anti-bullying policies, awareness and prevention campaigns, intervention programmes, early detection through questionnaires, specialised training for psychologists and research initiatives. Co-operation with local community institutions also forms a central part of the strategy.

Meanwhile, Amr Abdel Moneim Nady, Social Consultant at the Student Protection and Care Section, presented the project's media campaign for the 2026-2027 academic year.

Launched on October 1, 2026, the campaign will continue until April 30, 2027, targeting participating government schools across different educational stages. Its objectives include raising awareness of bullying, its various forms and harmful consequences, equipping students with the skills to respond safely and report incidents, and strengthening co-operation between schools, families and community organisations.