Al-Muraikhi Receives Copies Of Credentials Of 5 Ambassadors
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi received copies of the credentials of the a mbassador of the Kingdom of Denmark (non-resident) Soren Jacobsen; the ambassador of Hungary David Ambrus; the ambassador of the Republic of Ireland (non-resident) Fergal Mythen; the ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania (non-resident) Ernestas Mickus; and the ambassador of the Kingdom of Bhutan (non-resident) Phub Dorji. HE al-Muraikhi wished the ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of full support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer co-operation in various fields.
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