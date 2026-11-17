Speaking to Gulf Times, Alswaidi reflected on how her journey through fashion, branding, communication and entrepreneurship reshaped her approach to teaching - with a focus on helping women understand their identity, build confidence and turn talent into sustainable opportunities.

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