MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has published a regulatory guide titled Guide on Bank Commission and Fee Ceilings Collected from Individuals and Micro-Enterprises to enhance customer protection in the financial sector.

This is in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and with its commitment to enhancing transparency, protecting customer rights, and promoting financial inclusion in the State of Qatar.

The guide aims to define the fees and commissions levied by the banks for services provided to individuals and micro-enterprises, taking into account their needs and prevailing market requirements. This is achieved through the adoption of a mechanism that empowers this segment and supports its economic role, while ensuring that financial institutions are able to deliver their services efficiently and sustainably. The guide represents a significant step toward enabling individuals and owners of micro-enterprises to access financial services.

Click here to access the guide

The banking services covered by the guide have been divided into five main categories, including deposits and accounts; debit cards (NAPS/ Himyan) and credit cards; credit facilities; fund transfers; and cheques.

The guide outlines the fees to be levied for each service under these categories, including opening new bank accounts, cash withdrawals, cheque book issuance, and fund transfers, among others, for both individuals and for micro-enterprises.