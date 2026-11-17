MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), in collaboration with Aspire Zone Foundation, organised the third edition of Relay for Life – Qatar 2026 recently, at Aspire Olympic Hall, bringing together 3,000 participants, including cancer patients, survivors, their families, community members, and representatives of various organisations.

The event celebrated stories of recovery and resilience, honoured those who lost their lives to cancer, and highlighted the importance of community solidarity, psychosocial support, and improving the quality of life of those affected by the disease.

The event featured a symbolic group walk, with participants expressing solidarity with cancer patients and survivors. Every step carried a message of hope and support, emphasizing the importance of standing together throughout the cancer journey.

The program also included awareness-raising, interactive, and recreational activities for families and children, promoting cancer prevention, early detection, healthy lifestyles, and psychosocial support.

