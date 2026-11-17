MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar processed and recycled more than 20 million used tyres in 2025 as part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to reduce waste, minimise environmental impact and promote a circular economy by converting discarded materials into reusable resources.

The achievement reflects Qatar's growing efforts to address one of the pressing global waste-management challenges through an integrated approach that combines recycling infrastructure, private-sector participation and investment in recycling industries. The Ministry of Municipality has been working to address the issue through a comprehensive plan for the safe disposal and recycling of millions of used tyres across its facilities, in cooperation with the private sector, as part of its integrated waste management and recycling strategy.

As part of these efforts, the ministry increased the number of tyre-shredding workshops from four in 2020 to 23 in 2021, significantly expanding the country's capacity to process discarded tyres.

In June 2022, it also signed an agreement with tyre recycling factories and shredding workshops to provide financial incentives for recycling activities. Under the agreement, financial support was allocated for each tonne of tyres recycled by factories and converted into raw materials, helping accelerate the disposal and recycling process.

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The ministry has also stepped up efforts to strengthen the private sector's role and develop recycling industries, particularly in Al Afjah, which has become a hub for recycling-related investments. The number of factories designated for recycling industries in the area has reached 61, comprising 29 operational factories, 19 under construction and 13 at various stages of development.

Investment opportunities offered by the ministry in 2025 resulted in the selection of nine investors to establish new recycling factories, further expanding private-sector participation, supporting economic diversification and contributing to the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy.

Beyond tyre recycling, Qatar is pursuing a broader transformation of its waste-management system through the Ministry of Municipality's Zero Waste initiative, which aims to maximise resource utilisation, expand recycling and introduce modern technologies into waste treatment and recovery.

Key strategic projects include the construction of a new engineered sanitary landfill in Mesaieed, rehabilitation of existing landfills, establishment of a central station for sorting and recovering recyclable materials, and development of an advanced facility to generate energy from municipal waste.

The ministry is also working to develop a smart and integrated national waste-management system based on digital solutions and unified databases. The system is expected to improve operational efficiency, strengthen monitoring, enhance data quality and support more effective planning and decision-making.

Alongside major infrastructure projects, the ministry continues to encourage individuals and households to adopt more sustainable waste-management practices by reducing consumption, reusing materials and recycling what remains.

It has also highlighted the importance of recycling everyday materials beyond paper and plastic, including aluminium cans and glass containers. Residents are encouraged to empty and rinse these containers before placing them in designated blue recycling bins. The recycling of more than 20 million used tyres in a single year demonstrates how large-scale waste management can contribute to environmental protection while creating opportunities for industrial development and economic value recovery.

Through its Zero Waste initiative, Qatar is seeking to move beyond conventional waste disposal towards a circular economy.