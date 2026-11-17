MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has achieved a major milestone in its international telecommunications engagement after securing election to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the first time, further strengthening its position as a leading contributor to global digital transformation and telecommunications governance.

The historic election, which grants Qatar membership of the 48-member Council for the 2027–2030 term, took place yesterday during the ongoing ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26) in Doha.

Qatar was elected to represent Region E (Asia and Australasia), reflecting the confidence of ITU member states in the country's technological advancement, digital infrastructure and growing contribution to international cooperation in ICTs.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai welcomed the election, describing the mandate as an opportunity for Qatar to contribute meaningfully to shaping the future of global telecommunications.

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“We thank ITU Member States for electing Qatar to the Council for the 2027–2030 term. We recognize the responsibility that comes with this mandate and are committed to addressing shared challenges and contributing to shaping the future of global telecommunications,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that Qatar would leverage its national expertise and commitment to multilateral cooperation to advance shared priorities and strengthen international partnerships.“Over the next four years, Qatar will draw on its national expertise and commitment to multilateral cooperation to build consensus, advance policies that respond to Member States' priorities, and support the ITU in delivering meaningful results for Member States and communities around the world,” he added.

The conference, organised by the ITU and hosted by Qatar through the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), is taking place from November 9 to 27. The election represents another significant achievement for Qatar, which joined the ITU in 1973 and has maintained more than five decades of active engagement with the organisation.

It also provides Qatar with an enhanced platform to contribute to international policies and strategies addressing emerging technological challenges, digital connectivity, cybersecurity-related infrastructure resilience and equitable access to digital opportunities.

President of CRA and Chair of ITU PP-26, Eng. Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, said the election reflected Qatar's sustained progress in developing its ICT sector and strengthening its international partnerships.

“We are proud of the trust of ITU Member States, which culminated in the State of Qatar's election to the ITU Council, and extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to them for their support,” he said.

He noted that Qatar's success in its first candidacy for Council membership demonstrated the country's advanced digital infrastructure, strong regulatory framework and active international presence.

AlMuslemani reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to working with ITU member states and international partners to translate shared digital priorities into tangible outcomes.

He said Qatar would continue contributing its regulatory and technical expertise towards building a more connected, inclusive, secure and sustainable digital future.

During its four-year membership, Qatar will prioritise universal and meaningful connectivity, resilient digital infrastructure, inclusive access to emerging technologies and greater international cooperation to bridge the digital divide.

These priorities align with the discussions at PP-26, where member states are considering strategies to expand connectivity, strengthen digital infrastructure and harness technological innovation for sustainable development.

The 48 member states elected to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for the 2027–2030 term represent five geographical regions.

The Americas secured nine seats, with Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Paraguay and the United States elected.

Western Europe obtained eight seats, while Eastern Europe and Northern Asia secured five.

Africa's 13 representatives include Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Tunisia.

Asia and Australasia also secured 13 seats, with Qatar joining Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

Held every four years, the Plenipotentiary Conference determines the ITU's strategic direction, adopts its financial plans and elects its senior leadership and governing bodies.

The ITU Council serves as the organisation's governing body between Plenipotentiary Conferences, overseeing policies, strategies and activities while monitoring the implementation of key decisions.