MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CGB), in collaboration with Google, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) tool in an effort to reduce the time needed to develop specialised technical competency profiles for government entities from approximately 10 months to just one working day.

The initiative, announced by the Bureau on its official account on X, marks a significant shift in how government institutions identify, define, and manage the technical skills required across their workforce, cutting preparation time and manual effort by more than 99 percent.

Titled 'AI Agent for Designing Specialized Technical Competencies for Government Entities', the tool automates much of the initial work involved in developing technical competency frameworks, allowing human resources teams to move away from lengthy administrative processes and focus more on strategic workforce planning, technical assessments and quality assurance.

The AI agent works by analysing existing files, operational documents, and other relevant information provided by individual government entities. Using this information, it identifies and recommends technical competencies suited to different job families before generating structured draft competency cards for review and further refinement.

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Despite the extensive automation, CGB stressed that human expertise remains central to the process. It stated that all AI-generated content is subject to detailed review, auditing and approval by specialised experts to ensure accuracy, quality and alignment with the actual operational requirements of each government entity.

The system also introduces greater consistency across the public sector by following an established methodology based on the 'General Framework for Standardized Technical Competencies'.

The Bureau stated that this unified approach is designed to eliminate differences in terminology, structure and presentation across government institutions, ensuring that technical skills are defined and assessed according to consistent standards nationwide.

Beyond reducing administrative workloads, the initiative is expected to play a broader role in strengthening Qatar's government human resources ecosystem. Standardised competency profiles will provide institutions with a clearer understanding of existing workforce capabilities and the skills needed to meet future operational demands. The framework will also support the development of more targeted training and professional development programmes.

In recruitment, the standardised profiles will help government entities identify and select candidates whose qualifications and capabilities best match the requirements of specialised positions.

They will also provide a clearer foundation for career progression within and across government institutions, while supporting the identification and development of future leaders and succession planning. The collaboration with Google reflects the CGB's wider efforts to integrate advanced digital technologies and AI into government operations, improve institutional performance and strengthen the capabilities of Qatar's national workforce.

By combining AI-driven efficiency with expert human oversight, the initiative seeks to establish a more unified, data-informed, and future-ready approach to managing talent across the country's public sector.