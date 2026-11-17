MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi said Qatari legislation operates synchronously with technology rather than lagging behind it, in line with the Digital Agenda 2030 and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) Strategy 2025-2030.

Speaking at the opening of the second Digital Ecosystem Conference and Exhibition 2026 (DECE 2026), organised by Ooredoo Group, the Minister highlighted Law No. 1 of 2023 on Notarisation, which authorized the electronic completion of notarisation procedures, and Minister of Justice Decision No. 155 of 2024, which established the relevant regulations.

Under these provisions, notaries can now verify the identity of the concerned party and the soundness of their consent through video conferencing. Al Mohannadi stressed that notarisation is a safeguard provided wherever necessary, not a burden imposed on every electronic contract. As for sovereign artificial intelligence and operationalising its governance, the Minister noted that, a few days ago, the MoJ had unveiled two agreements to advance AI-powered technologies within its digital transformation plan, namely Shoor and Sakk.

The former is designed to support specialists handling state cases, from research to the preparation of legal memoranda, while the latter is an AI-powered assistant within the Sak system that supports document reviews in notarisation procedures, he explained. The Minister emphasised that the same rule applies in both cases: The machine proposes, the specialist reviews, and the authorized official approves and remains accountable. He elaborated that digital sovereignty doesn't mean isolation, but rather the state's ability to create its own rules and protect the rights of those who deal with it.

Al Mohannadi advocated practical collaboration on identity verification and the recognition of electronic documents, insofar as national legislation permits, while ensuring data protection and clarifying avenues for redress when the contracting party differs from the service provider.

He stressed that the real test of any digital system isn't the moment the approval button is pressed, but the moment a dispute arises, when the user needs a copy of the terms they accepted, evidence to present, and a clear avenue for correction, complaints and recourse to the constituted authority.