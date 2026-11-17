MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the Arab Conference for Tolerance and Peace, held yesterday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, in cooperation with the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

Qatar was represented at the conference by a delegation from the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations, led by Secretary of the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations H E Ambassador Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Sada, alongside Amna Abdulrahman Al Sulaiti and Saud Ali Al Humaidi from the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the Arab League.

In his remarks to QNA, Al Sada emphasized the committee's commitment to participating in the conference. He noted that the event aims to foster a spirit of tolerance across Arab nations, while also seeking to draw upon the experiences of these countries in promoting tolerance and peace, themes that are central to the conference's agenda.

He added that the Qatar Committee for the Alliance of Civilizations is participating in the conference with a selection of its own publications.

The event serves as an opportunity to exchange ideas and experiences with various countries, organizations, and civil society institutions. In this regard, he noted the committee's commitment to participating in relevant events, a commitment exemplified by its involvement in the International Conference on Islamic Cultural Heritage and its Role in Global Scientific Pathways, which was held in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, in September.

During the Arab Conference for Tolerance and Peace, the Arab Declaration on Tolerance and Peace was launched.

The declaration was adopted pursuant to Resolution 9301 of the Council of the Arab League at the ministerial level, issued during its 166th regular session, which mandates the adoption of the declaration and urges member states to implement its provisions and achieve its objectives in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The conference also featured a high-level session dedicated to highlighting the core tenets of the declaration and exploring ways to foster tolerance and understanding in order to achieve sustainable peace.