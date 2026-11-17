MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced the redesignation of its Department of Geriatrics and Long-Term Care as a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Healthy Ageing and Dementia for a further four years, until January 17, 2031.

This prestigious renewal recognises the Centre's achievements and significant contributions during its previous designation period, which began in January 2023. It also acknowledges HMC's continued collaboration with WHO and its commitment to developing healthcare services that uphold the dignity, independence and wellbeing of older adults. It further recognises HMC's support for WHO's work and its sharing of national expertise, drawing on Qatar's advanced research and achievements to strengthen regional efforts to improve care for older adults.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Rumailah Hospital, and Head of the WHO Collaborating Centre, Prof Hanadi Al Hamad said,“The renewal of this designation reinforces HMC's position as an active partner in supporting WHO's priorities, particularly in aging research, Integrated Care for Older People (ICOPE), the development of long-term care systems and addressing dementia. Through our collaboration with WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office and national partners, we remain committed to upholding the dignity of older adults, promoting their independence and enhancing their wellbeing. The renewal also reflects the collective efforts of our teams and partners in developing services and expertise that contribute to improving healthcare for older adults in Qatar and across the region.”

Prof. Al Hamad added:“The Centre's research contributions, particularly the National Ageing Survey Qatar, have helped build a deeper understanding of the needs of older people, enabling the identification of priorities for prevention and care and supporting healthcare service planning and policy development. The expansion of integrated care services in partnership with Primary Health Care Corporation has also enabled comprehensive assessments to be provided closer to where older adults live, helping them maintain their independence and functional abilities. These services are complemented by HMC's specialized programmes, including memory clinics, falls prevention services, sarcopenia clinics and Hospital at Home services.

“At the regional level, the Centre has continued to support training and knowledge exchange in healthy aging and dementia, as well as the development of long-term care systems. Its educational initiatives, including the Q-AGE 360 webinar series and the International Congress on Healthy Ageing and Geriatric Rehabilitation 2026, have provided valuable opportunities to bring together international expertise and share Qatar's leading experience.”

Prof Al Hamad emphasised,“Healthy aging is not simply about extending life expectancy; it is about helping older adults maintain their abilities and independence, continue participating in family and community life, and receive care that preserves their dignity and responds to their individual needs. Our emphasis on functional longevity builds on this vision by helping older people sustain meaningful abilities and strengthen resilience, while upholding dignity at every stage of ageing.”