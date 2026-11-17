MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Daraz Sri Lanka has recruited Ranjan Ramanayake, comedy duo Block & Dino and more than 150 influencers for its 11.11 Big Boss campaign, with the sale continuing until 21 November 2026.

The campaign marks the tenth edition of Daraz 11.11 in Sri Lanka and combines shopping promotions with entertainment content in Sinhala, Tamil and English.

Ramanayake and Block & Dino feature in cinematic teasers, comedy videos and a campaign music video. Their appearances are supported by creators with large, medium and smaller followings, sharing product features, promotion announcements and reminders throughout the sale.

Daraz reports participation from more than 120 brands and 11 banking and finance partners, alongside KOKO. Product categories include electronics, fashion, beauty, groceries and home essentials.

The shopping offers allow eligible product discounts to be combined with Daraz Voucher Max and an applicable payment promotion. Payment and instalment facilities remain subject to the relevant partners' terms.

Brand manager Safwan Yaseen described the multilingual creator network as a way to reach different audiences through personalities they already follow. The campaign combines entertainment with information about offers, including the opening Brand Rush Hour and subsequent promotions.

Alongside influencer content, Daraz has used its own videos, interactive quizzes and brand stories, supported by outdoor advertising, media features and leadership interviews.

Customers can check the Daraz app or website for current deals, collect vouchers and review eligibility, discount limits and payment conditions before purchasing. Participating sellers and brands are also using creator collaborations and dedicated content to introduce products to audiences across the platform's campaign channels.