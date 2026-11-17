MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) CDB finished its 2026 mercantile cricket season with three outright titles and a shared championship, capped by a 46-run victory over HNB A in the Super Premier T20 final.

Citizens Development Business Finance PLC secured honours in the Mercantile Cricket Association's T10 competition and all three tournaments of the 33rd Singer–MCA Super Premier League, according to the company.

Its season included unbeaten campaigns in both the T10 and Super Premier League competitions. CDB retained the T10 title with a six-wicket win against Abans Group in the final.

The league championship was its second in succession and third overall, following titles in 2022 and 2025. CDB then shared the Super Premier Knockout Championship with Hayleys Group A before adding the T20 trophy.

Several players received individual recognition during the T20 competition. Lahiru Madushanka was named Player of the Tournament and Best Bowler of the Tournament. Dunith Wellalage took the Best Bowler of the Final award.

Ashen Bandara received the Best Fielder and Player of the Final honours, while Muditha Lakshan was named Best Batsman of the Final.

Managing director and chief executive Mahesh Nanayakkara congratulated the players, coaching staff and team management, linking their achievements to the organisation's support for interests beyond employees' professional responsibilities.

The four honours span T10, league, knockout and T20 formats.

The cricket results accompanied success in other mercantile sports. CDB reports winning the men's and women's overall championships and the men's novices championship at the 41st Mercantile Athletic Federation Meet. It also claimed the Mercantile Bowl at the C Rugby Carnival, extending its sporting achievements beyond the cricket field.