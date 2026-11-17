MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) InfluencerEffect Campaign Studio has begun offering influencer marketing services in Sri Lanka, bringing campaign strategy, creator selection and content production together through a partnership with Sekara Production Creative.

The collaboration joins Darshana Jayasinghe, director and chief executive of InfluencerEffect and Afficacy Growth Lab, with Hashan Gunasekara, founder and chief executive of Sekara Production Creative.

Agreements were exchanged at Sekara's head office on 4 November 2026, with business engagements beginning on 11 November.

The service covers campaign planning, influencer coordination, creative development, content production, execution and performance evaluation. It is aimed at established brands, marketing teams, advertising agencies and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Jayasinghe will lead campaign strategy, influencer selection, brand alignment and performance measurement. His contribution draws on business and marketing consultancy experience and doctoral research into influencer marketing, including a selection and evaluation model.

Sekara will provide digital video and film production, creative development and campaign management, supported by influencer marketing specialists.

The partners want campaign decisions to place greater emphasis on audience relevance, creator credibility and business objectives, rather than follower numbers alone. Their approach links the selection of creators with the planning and assessment of the content they produce.

Jayasinghe described the objective as connecting strategy with creativity, while Gunasekara emphasised the role of clear planning in supporting creative production.

The studio also intends to provide creators with opportunities to participate in professionally planned campaigns and build brand partnerships. Alongside serving Sri Lankan clients, the collaboration has identified South Asian markets as an area to explore, with the wider aim of supporting the country's creator economy.