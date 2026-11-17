MENAFN - 3BL) CLEVELAND, November 16, 2026 /3BL/ -During International Fraud Awareness Week, November 15–21, 2026, KeyBank (NYSE: KEY) is helping consumers recognize scams, protect their personal and financial information, and respond quickly when something does not look right.

Fraudsters are using increasingly convincing emails, text messages, phone calls and digital tools to impersonate trusted organizations and pressure people to act. KeyBank is encouraging consumers to pause, verify unexpected requests through a trusted channel and use account tools that can help identify suspicious activity early.

“Scammers want people to act before they have time to think. If something feels unexpected or urgent, slow down and verify it independently before sharing information or moving money," said Ben Hoersch, Director of Client Protection, KeyBank Enterprise Fraud Services. "Awareness and knowledge are the first line of defense against scams and fraud. Decisive action can play a critical role in stopping a scam in its tracks.”

Reported Fraud Losses Underscore the Need for Vigilance

Federal data illustrates the scale of the threat. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 1,008,597 fraud and scam complaints in 2025 and recorded $20.87 billion in reported losses, a 26% increase from 20241.

Although these figures reflect reported incidents and do not capture every case, they reinforce a clear message: awareness, healthy skepticism and pausing before action can help consumers reduce their risk.

Six Ways Consumers Can Help Protect Themselves from Fraud and Scams

Review transactions regularly through online or mobile banking. Enable text or email alerts for purchases, transfers and account changes so you can identify suspicious activity quickly. KeyBank clients can do so by simply signing in to online banking, scrolling down to the I want to... section, then choosing Manage Alerts.Do not click links in unsolicited texts or emails. Requests to verify or unlock an account, urgent warnings and unusual sender details can signal a scam. Navigate directly to an organization's official website or app without using any links in the unsolicited text or email.KeyBank will not initiate a call or text asking for your online banking username or password. KeyBank also will not ask a client to send money to themselves using Zelle®, an account transfer or a wire payment, or request remote access to your computer or mobile device. However, in some cases, we will call to verify your identity by asking for a one-time passcode that is sent to your mobile device.If a call, text or email appears to come from KeyBank but feels questionable, stop the conversation. Contact a banker, visit a local branch or use a phone number listed on key or on the back of a KeyBank card.Consider electronic Bill Pay, a debit card or a credit card instead of mailing a check. KeyBank clients can use online Bill Pay or Zelle®. When mailing a check is necessary, drop it off inside a post office rather than leaving it in an unsecured mailbox.Review emerging scam trends and fraud prevention guidance regularly. Awareness of impersonation tactics, payment scams and manipulation tactics can make it easier to recognize pressure and pause before acting.

What to Do if Fraud Is Suspected

If fraud is suspected, consumers should stop communicating with the potential scammer, avoid sending additional money or information, and contact their financial institution immediately. KeyBank clients have several options:

Suspected fraud or a lost or stolen card: Call 1-800-KEY2YOU® (1-800-539-2968). Dial 711 for TTY/TRS. Or visit a KeyBank branch.

Suspicious emails or text messages: Forward the original message, without changing the subject line or other information, to [email protected]. Do not click links or open attachments. If a link or attachment was opened, call the KeyBank Fraud Client Service Center at 1-800-433-0124. Dial 711 for TTY/TRS.

Additional information about emerging scams, account security and fraud prevention is available at key/fraud. Consumers should also preserve messages, receipts and transaction details that may support an investigation and consider reporting applicable scams to local law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission at ftc or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $193 billion at September 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit KeyBank Member FDIC.

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The information and recommendations contained here have been compiled from sources believed to be reliable based on current information and conditions and are subject to change. KeyBank assumes no duty to update any information in the material in the event that such information changes. KeyBank does not represent or warrant its accuracy, reliability, or completeness or accept any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) arising out of the use of all or part of this material. This material is provided as general information only; particular situations may require additional information or actions. Nothing in material shall be regarded as an offer, solicitation, recommendation or advice (whether financial, accounting, legal, tax or other) given by KeyBank and/or its officers or employees or other presenters. If legal advice or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. Zelle and the Zelle-related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC, and are used herein under license. ©2026 KeyCorp®. All rights reserved. KeyBank Member FDIC

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