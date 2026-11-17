MENAFN - 3BL) WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., November 16, 2026 /3BL/ - ATP Adhesive Systems, a Henkel company, has officially opened its new manufacturing facility in West Columbia, South Carolina, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion in North America. The new facility measures 127,000 square feet and will create a total of 130 new jobs. It combines solvent-free coating, converting capabilities, and local product development for high-performance tape solutions under one roof. The site is designed to strengthen supply chain resilience, enhance customer collaboration, and bring manufacturing and innovation closer to customers across North America.

The opening was celebrated with customers, industry partners, government representatives, and leaders from ATP and Henkel during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tour.“Today marks an important milestone for ATP and Henkel,” said George Kazantzis, Global Head of ATP Adhesive Systems.“The new South Carolina facility strengthens our ability to support customers locally while combining ATP's engineering expertise with Henkel's global scale, application knowledge, and innovation capabilities.”

The facility supports a broad range of industries, including mobility, electronics, medical, and building and construction applications. By combining local manufacturing with technical expertise and product development capabilities, ATP aims to help customers accelerate qualification processes, improve responsiveness, and strengthen long-term supply security.

The investment also supports Henkel's strategic ambition to expand its portfolio beyond liquid adhesive solutions by adding complementary bonding technologies and additional application expertise. Following the acquisition of ATP Adhesive Systems, Henkel broadened its capabilities in high-performance pressure-sensitive adhesive technologies and strengthened its position as a provider of comprehensive bonding and sealing solutions.

“Our customers are looking for reliable partners that help them solve increasingly complex manufacturing challenges,” said Paul Schwitter, Chief Commercial Officer, ATP Adhesive Systems. “With this new facility, we are creating closer collaboration opportunities, shorter lead times, and enhanced support for customers throughout their innovation and production journey.”

The South Carolina site is built around advanced solvent-free manufacturing technologies and reflects ATP's and Henkel's commitment to supporting modern manufacturing requirements through innovative, efficient, and sustainable bonding solutions. The facility complements ATP's existing European operations while establishing a stronger manufacturing footprint in North America.

The opening represents another important step in ATP's integration into Henkel Adhesive Technologies and demonstrates the companies' shared commitment to innovation, customer proximity, and long-term growth.

ATP Adhesive Systems, a Henkel company, is a provider of high-performance pressure-sensitive adhesive technologies serving customers across mobility, electronics, medical, building and construction, and industrial applications. Through advanced coating, converting, and product development capabilities, ATP delivers application-focused bonding solutions designed to support modern manufacturing requirements.