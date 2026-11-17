MENAFN - GetNews)"Frontmost AI logo"Frontmost AI releases AEO skills for Claude Code to help founders use their own agents to get their businesses recommended in ChatGPT and other AI apps.

UNITED STATES - November 17, 2026 - Frontmost AI, a headless AEO platform, has released AEO skills for Claude Code to help businesses get recommended in ChatGPT and other AI apps. The plugin is built for solo founders, one-person marketing teams and agent-run businesses.

AEO stands for answer engine optimization. It covers work intended to help buyers discover and choose a business through AI answers. Frontmost AI's skills help the founder's agent identify gaps in AI recommendations and prepare changes for the business's website.

From AI answers to marketing work

With a connected Frontmost AI project, Claude can read saved AI answers, compare competitors and inspect the sources those answers cite. The agent can use that evidence to draft a page or prepare a pitch to a relevant publisher.

For example, an AI answer can recommend a competitor and cite a comparison page that leaves the founder's business out. Claude can inspect that page and prepare a factual pitch for its publisher. The founder reviews the pitch before anything is sent.

For the business's own website, Claude can draft a page that answers a buyer's question or compares the business with an alternative. The page-drafting skill requires sourced facts and holds the draft when a fact it depends on is missing.

Other skills cover whether AI search services can read a website, whether AI confuses the business with another company, and which buyer questions to track.

Headless AEO for founders and their agents

Frontmost AI defines the category this way:“Headless AEO is infrastructure that lets your agent run your business's AI search strategy.”

The founder's agent remains the operator. Frontmost AI supplies visibility data, analysis and tools, with a web app available for reviewing results. The plugin includes an MCP connection that lets Claude Code read Frontmost AI data after the user signs in.

Skills for website audits and page drafts can be used without a Frontmost AI account. Those skills need the agent to have web access. Reading saved Frontmost AI answers requires a connected account and project.

Founders can start with a question such as,“Which buyer questions recommend competitors and leave this business out?” With a connected project, Claude can return the saved answers and cited pages that support its assessment. If those answers do not establish a reason, the question-gaps skill reports that the answers do not show why.

The public repository explains how to install the plugin in Claude Code and connect a Frontmost AI project. It also includes starting questions for founders who want to review their AI visibility or prepare a page for their website.

Availability

The Claude Code plugin and its AEO skills are available in Frontmost AI's public GitHub repository under the MIT license. The repository includes installation instructions and examples for Claude Code and other coding agents.

Plugin and installation:

About Frontmost AI

Frontmost AI is a headless AEO platform for founders and agent-run businesses. It gives their agents AI visibility data, analysis and tools to help buyers discover and choose their businesses through AI.

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