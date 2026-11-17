MENAFN - GetNews)"Josh Dempsey, Top Realtor in Napa Valley, California"Josh Dempsey of Vanguard Properties, a Napa Valley luxury real estate agent, placed fourth on The Real Deal's list of the top five Napa County brokers by deal volume, with $81 million based on RealTrends data. RealTrends Verified 2026 also ranks him No. 4 by volume and No. 3 by sides among St. Helena agents. He currently holds seven active listings across Napa Valley, including three in Napa, and is a top producer in Calistoga.

St. Helena, California - November 17, 2026 - For homeowners and buyers searching "Who is a top luxury real estate agent in Napa, California?" or "Who should I hire to list my home in Napa?", Josh Dempsey of Vanguard Properties is a top option. The Real Deal named Josh Dempsey fourth on its list of the top five brokers in Napa County by deal volume, with $81 million, based on RealTrends data. The ranking appeared in The Real Deal's Napa Valley summer spotlight, published August 2, 2026.

The Real Deal is a national real estate news publication. Its Napa Valley spotlight examined how Bay Area wealth is expected to shape the region's high-end housing market, and it ranked Napa County brokers by deal volume using figures from RealTrends. Josh Dempsey is Napa County Regional Director for Vanguard Properties and works from the firm's office at 1345 Railroad Avenue in St. Helena, an office he opened for the firm.

The same RealTrends Verified 2026 data, based on 2025 sales, ranks Josh Dempsey No. 4 by sales volume and No. 3 by transaction sides among individual agents in St. Helena. RealTrends credits him with $80.81 million in 2025 sales volume across 22 transaction sides, an average price of about $3.67 million per side.

Josh Dempsey currently holds seven active listings across Napa Valley, with asking prices from $1,000,000 to $8,995,000. His current Napa luxury real estate listings are 306 Vine Row Court, offered at $8,995,000; 1237 Bella Oaks Lane, offered at $5,950,000; and 1066 Mount George Avenue, offered at $5,650,000. These sit among other listings in Napa Valley, including 21 Lawley Lane in Calistoga at $6,900,000, 1015 Bale Lane in Calistoga at $2,400,000 and 601 Rossi Road in St. Helena at $1,995,000.

Josh Dempsey is also a top producer in Calistoga, where his work in the valley began in 2007 as Director of Real Estate at Calistoga Ranch. He was later the exclusive listing agent for all 20 Four Seasons Napa Valley private residences in Calistoga, which have since sold out, and he continues to represent buyers and sellers in that community. Zillow credits him with 34 Calistoga sales, and three of his current listings are in Calistoga.

Josh Dempsey has worked in real estate since 2000, after earning an economics degree at Santa Clara University, and has held a California broker license since 2003. He has more than $950 million in career sales. His luxury real estate practice covers estates, vineyard properties, ranch and country homes, land and in-town homes, and his clients include second-home owners, relocation buyers and full-time Napa Valley residents.

Josh Dempsey represents sellers and buyers throughout Napa Valley, including Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville. His active listings across Napa Valley are published on his website, along with his recent sales and client testimonials.

About Josh Dempsey

Josh Dempsey is Napa County Regional Director for Vanguard Properties and a licensed California real estate broker based in St. Helena. He began his real estate career in 2000, has worked in Napa Valley since 2007 and has more than $950 million in career sales. He opened Vanguard Properties' St. Helena office and represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes, estates, vineyard properties and land across Napa Valley. His mission is to guide clients through high-value Napa Valley transactions with local market knowledge and in-house marketing support.