MENAFN - GetNews) Is Pallas Growth legit? Pallas Growth LLC, a cash home buyer in 13 states, publishes its written terms, how it calculates offers and case studies with real figures from sales in Florida and New Jersey.

United States - November 17, 2026 - Is Pallas Growth legit? Pallas Growth LLC, a cash home buyer that purchases houses directly from owners in 13 states, answers that question the way a careful seller would want it answered: with written terms, a published offer formula and case studies that show the actual numbers.

Pallas Growth's terms are published on pallasgrowth. Owners receive a written cash offer within 24 hours, pay no fees, no commissions and no closing costs, and are not required to make repairs or hold showings. The contract includes an inspection period of about 10 business days, during which a general contractor or another team member visits to estimate repairs. Closings usually follow two to three weeks later, subject to title and contract requirements, and can be scheduled up to 60 days out. A title company handles the closing, and Pallas Growth works with lienholders on first and second mortgages, tax liens and HOA liens.

The company also publishes how it calculates offers: the after-repair value of the home, minus estimated repairs and the company's operating margin. On some deals it brings in an investor partner through a double closing or an assignment of its purchase contract, and it states that it tells the seller in writing before signing if it plans to. The price in the signed contract stays the same either way. The site is equally direct about limits: mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due can reduce what a seller receives, and the company does not buy properties currently listed for sale, condos or apartments.

From Pallas Growth's published case studies



Tampa: 18 days from first contact to closing, mortgage paid in full, no auction

Trenton: $142,000 as-is for an inherited row home with open fines; about $138,600 net to the heir

Monmouth County: $210,000 as-is for a fire-damaged home; $275,000 total to the owner with insurance

Ocean County: $175,000 cash for a Sandy-damaged shell after seven years vacant Passaic County: cash offer within 48 hours after 60 days on the MLS with no accepted offers

“People should ask whether a home buyer is legit, and the answer should never be take our word for it. Our terms are in writing, our offer math is on our website, and our case studies show real dollar amounts and real timelines. I am confident that any seller who reads them side by side with anyone else's will see why we are the obvious choice,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

The company is led by Zachary Silva and Principal Investor Alex Silva, both profiled by name on pallasgrowth. Alex Silva has spent more than two decades buying and selling real estate, starting with homes in Florida and New Jersey before Pallas Growth expanded to 11 more states, and has worked on hundreds of homes. Requesting an offer is free and confidential and creates no obligation to accept.

Pallas Growth's terms, process and case studies are published at and .

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth LLC is a cash home buyer in 13 states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. It provides written cash offers within 24 hours with no fees, no commissions and no closing costs, and buys houses as-is. More at .