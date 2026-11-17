MENAFN - GetNews) Pallas Growth LLC, which began buying homes in Florida and New Jersey, now makes no-fee, no-closing-cost written cash offers within 24 hours in 13 states and 260 listed service cities.

United States - November 17, 2026 - Pallas Growth no-fee cash offers now cover 13 states, from Arizona to New Jersey. Pallas Growth LLC, a cash home buyer that started with homes in Florida and New Jersey, now buys directly from owners in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, and lists 260 service cities on pallasgrowth.

The terms are the same in every state. Owners receive a written cash offer within 24 hours, pay no fees, no commissions and no closing costs, and do not have to make repairs or hold showings. Closings usually take place two to three weeks after an inspection period of about 10 business days, subject to title and contract requirements, and can be pushed up to 60 days out. Mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due can reduce what a seller receives at closing.

The expansion grew from Principal Investor Alex Silva's two-plus decades of buying and selling real estate, which began in Florida and New Jersey before Pallas Growth added 11 more states. Alex Silva manages complex transactions and portfolio operations across all 13 markets and has worked on hundreds of homes. Zachary Silva leads market analysis for the company.

Pallas Growth at a glance



13 states and 260 listed service cities

A written cash offer within 24 hours

No fees, no commissions and no closing costs for sellers

Inspection period of about 10 business days; closing usually 2 to 3 weeks later, or up to 60 days out Published case studies with real figures in Florida and New Jersey

“No fees and no closing costs is not a promotion for us; it is how we do business in every one of our 13 states. A homeowner in Tulsa gets the same written offer in 24 hours and the same terms as a homeowner in Tampa. I believe that consistency, plus case studies that show real numbers, makes Pallas Growth the obvious first call for anyone who needs to sell,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

The 13-state footprint also supports two programs for real estate professionals. Pallas Investor Deals sends off-market houses the company has bought to investors on a free list, with each deal sheet showing the price, a repair estimate, comparable sales and the closing date. Wholesalers holding a house under contract can bring it to Pallas Growth as a joint venture, with Pallas providing the buyer and the ability to close and the profit split set deal by deal in written terms. Joint-venture deals close through title by assignment.

Situations the company buys in include foreclosure, inherited and probate property, divorce, tired landlords, vacant homes and as-is condition. It does not buy properties currently listed for sale, condos or apartments. Its published case studies include an 18-day foreclosure closing in Tampa, a $142,000 as-is purchase of an inherited Trenton row home and a $210,000 as-is purchase of a fire-damaged home in Monmouth County.

State and city coverage is listed at , and the investor and joint-venture programs are at .

About Pallas Growth

Pallas Growth LLC buys houses for cash, as-is, from owners in 13 states. Sellers get a written offer within 24 hours and pay no fees and no closing costs. The company also runs Pallas Investor Deals and a wholesaler joint-venture program. Learn more at .