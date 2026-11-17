MENAFN - GetNews) How Pallas Growth buys houses: Pallas Growth LLC outlines its three-step process, from a short property form to a written cash offer in 24 hours, an inspection of about 10 business days and closing.

United States - November 17, 2026 - How Pallas Growth buys houses comes down to three steps, according to the process Pallas Growth LLC publishes on pallasgrowth: the owner describes the property, reviews a written offer and picks a closing date. Sellers make no repairs, hold no showings and pay no fees and no closing costs. The company buys directly from owners in 13 states.

Step one is a short, confidential form with five questions about the home and its condition, which the company says takes about two minutes. There is no obligation to accept anything that follows.

Step two is a written cash offer within 24 hours, based on the owner's photos and property details. The offer starts from the after-repair value, or what the home would sell for fully updated, and subtracts estimated repairs and the company's operating margin. No appraisal is required. The contract includes an inspection period of about 10 business days, during which a general contractor or another team member visits the house to estimate repairs.

Step three is closing. Pallas Growth usually closes two to three weeks after the inspection period, subject to title and contract requirements, and can extend the date up to 60 days when a seller needs more time. The company works with lienholders on mortgages, tax liens and HOA liens, and its site states that sellers receive funds the same day they close.

The process at a glance



About 2 minutes and 5 questions to request an offer

A written cash offer within 24 hours

An inspection period of about 10 business days

Closing usually 2 to 3 weeks later, or up to 60 days out No fees, no commissions, no closing costs and no repairs

“Selling a house should not feel like a second job. We built this process so a homeowner can fill out a short form tonight, have a written number tomorrow and pick the closing date that works for them, with no fees and no repairs. I genuinely think it is the simplest, most honest way to sell a house in any of the 13 states we buy in,” said Zachary Silva, Founder & Market Analyst at Pallas Growth.

Pallas Growth buys in a range of situations, including foreclosure, inherited and probate property, divorce, tired landlords, vacant homes and houses that need major work. Its published case studies include an 18-day closing in Tampa and as-is purchases of fire-damaged, storm-damaged and vacant inherited homes in New Jersey. The company is plain about its limits: it does not buy properties currently listed for sale, condos or apartments, and mortgage payoffs, liens and other amounts due can reduce what a seller receives. If it plans to bring in an investor partner through a double closing or an assignment, it says so in writing before the seller signs, and the contract price does not change.

The full process is published at .

About Pallas Growth

Founded to make selling a house straightforward, Pallas Growth LLC buys homes directly from owners across 13 states, as-is and for cash. Written offers arrive within 24 hours, and sellers pay no fees and no closing costs. Zachary Silva and Principal Investor Alex Silva lead the company. Information is available at .