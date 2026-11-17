MENAFN - GetNews) Boat lift repair in Florida often starts with a boat stuck in the water or hanging half-raised

West Palm Beach (Palm Beach County), Florida - November 17, 2026 - Boat lift repair in Florida often starts with a boat stuck in the water or hanging half-raised. Seawall & Dock, a referral service based in Weston, connects those owners with licensed Florida marine contractors who service lifts and identify what is actually failing. Most lift repairs are same-week.

Most lift failures trace back to cables, power or marine growth. Common jobs include cable replacement and re-spooling, motor and gearbox repair or replacement, bunk and cradle rebuilds, and control box and switch repair. A motor that hums but does not lift is usually a gearbox problem. A lift that raises unevenly, fraying or slack cables, barnacle buildup binding the pulleys and cradle, and control-box corrosion from salt exposure are the usual complaints.

Cables are the cheapest part of a lift and the part that strands a boat when one snaps. Yearly service, including cable inspection, greasing and growth removal, costs a fraction of a motor replacement or a dropped boat, according to the company's boat lift repair page.

When the job is a new lift rather than a repair, sizing comes first. Undersizing is described as the most common and most expensive mistake. Contractors rate for wet weight, not dry, because fuel, water and gear add up quickly, and they leave headroom for a larger boat later. Water depth at low tide determines the cradle design, and canal width affects how the lift can be positioned. The company's installation page lists four-post and elevator lifts, with capacities from small center consoles to 40,000-plus pounds, plus piling installation and dock reinforcement. A lift transfers load into the pilings and often into the seawall behind them, so a compromised wall should be checked before a lift is installed.

At a glance

- Most lift repairs are same-week

- Common failure points: cables, motors and gearboxes, bunks and cradles, and salt-corroded control boxes

- Yearly cable inspection, greasing and growth removal is the service interval described on the site

- New installations include four-post and elevator lifts, with capacities from small center consoles to 40,000-plus pounds

- A free on-site assessment and a written quote, with no trip fee and no obligation

Seawall & Dock does not perform the repair. Every contractor it introduces holds an active Florida marine or general contractor license, checked against the state's DBPR record before the introduction is made. The homeowner receives the contractor's direct line, not a call-center number, and works with that contractor from the inspection forward. The visit includes an assessment of the structure, photos, a written estimate, and guidance on repair versus replacement. Almost all seawall, dock and lift work in Florida requires permits, and the permitting stage alone can run several weeks to several months. The contractors handle the filings.

Boat lift repair details are published at

About Seawall & Dock

Seawall & Dock is based in Weston, Florida, and connects waterfront homeowners with independent licensed marine contractors for seawall, dock and boat lift work. The company does not perform contracting work. Homeowners deal with the contractor directly. Coverage includes waterfront communities on both Florida coasts. A licensed marine contractor inspects the seawall, dock or lift at no cost and puts the findings in writing. Learn more at