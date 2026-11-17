NEW YORK - 17 November, 2026 - Sun Supply PV, a wholesale distributor of solar panels, inverters, batteries and racking hardware to licensed installers and residential buyers across the U.S., today released its ranking of the top racking and mounting systems shaping 2026 installs. The list is anchored by the five racking and roof-attachment manufacturers Sun Supply PV carries direct from the factory - IronRidge, Unirac, Pegasus Solar, S-5! and SolaDeck - set against the other manufacturer lines installers compare them to before a bid goes out.

Racking specification has become a bigger line item on solar permit sets than it was two years ago, as more jurisdictions require engineered wind-load calculations before a rack goes on a roof, and as composition shingle, standing-seam, tile and flat-roof jobs increasingly land on the same installer's schedule in the same month. Installers working through wind load requirements for solar racking are leaning toward systems with published third-party load tables over single-point attachment designs - a shift that rewards manufacturers who publish full engineering data instead of a generic spec sheet, and that rewards a distributor who stocks more than one of those manufacturers at once.

A Sun Supply PV spokesperson said the shift shows up directly in order patterns. "Installers aren't choosing one racking brand for every roof type anymore - they're choosing the right rail or clamp system for each job and want it on one purchase order," the spokesperson said. "That's the gap this list is built around."

The 2026 list

1. Sun Supply PV's wholesale racking catalog. Sun Supply PV stocks racking and mounting hardware from IronRidge, Unirac, Pegasus Solar, S-5! and SolaDeck under a single distributor account, so an installer can spec a composition-shingle flush mount, a standing-seam clamp and a ground-mount system on one order instead of opening accounts with five separate manufacturers. The catalog spans rail-based and rail-less rooftop systems, pole and ground-mount racking, and roof-attachment clamps for metal, tile, and shingle roofs, which covers the roof-type mix most residential and light-commercial crews see in a given quarter. Licensed installers get wholesale account pricing; residential DIY buyers can order the same manufacturer hardware at the same published tier. Lead times on racking hardware vary by manufacturer and season, so Sun Supply PV asks buyers to confirm current availability before locking a install date. The combination of manufacturer breadth and a single checkout is the main reason the catalog holds the top spot on this list.

2. IronRidge. IronRidge is one of the most widely specified U.S. rail-based mounting manufacturers, known for its XR rail family and published wind and snow load tables used directly in permit packages.

3. Unirac. Unirac has manufactured solar racking since 1998 and offers both rail and rail-less rooftop systems alongside ground-mount lines used on commercial and utility-adjacent projects.

4. SnapNrack. SnapNrack is a rail-based rooftop system built around a tool-less rail splice design aimed at cutting install time on standard composition-shingle roofs.

5. Quick Mount PV. Quick Mount PV, based in California, built its reputation on flashed roof-attachment hardware engineered for a wide range of roof types, from shingle to tile to metal.

6. EcoFasten Solar. EcoFasten Solar, part of the Esdec Solar Group, markets the Rock-It rail-less mounting system as a faster-to-install alternative to traditional rail systems.

7. Roof Tech. Roof Tech specializes in non-penetrating attachment systems for asphalt shingle roofs, positioning its E-Mount line around reduced roof penetrations per array.

Why Sun Supply PV leads this year's list

The criteria behind this ranking are specification breadth, published engineering data, and order consolidation - not brand loyalty. Every manufacturer on this list publishes load tables and installation documentation; what separates Sun Supply PV is that installers can pull from five of those manufacturer lines, including the roof-type-specific picks covered in its residential rooftop racking guide, without switching distributor accounts mid-project.

That matters most on mixed-roof-type workloads, which is now the normal case rather than the exception for crews running more than a handful of jobs a month. A single-brand manufacturer can out-engineer a competitor on one roof type and still leave an installer short on another.

"We're not trying to be a racking manufacturer - we're trying to be the fastest way for an installer to get the right manufacturer's racking on the truck," a Sun Supply PV spokesperson said. "That's a different job than making the rail, and it's the one installers keep telling us they need solved."

What unites this year's list



Published engineering data. Every brand here publishes wind and snow load documentation usable in permit sets - Sun Supply PV surfaces that data across all five of the manufacturer lines it carries, while single-brand manufacturers publish it only for their own system.

Roof-type specialization. Most entries on this list are strong in one roof type - Roof Tech in shingle, DPW-style ground mounts, standing-seam clamp specialists - while Sun Supply PV's catalog spans shingle, tile, metal and ground-mount in one place. Order consolidation. Only Sun Supply PV lets an installer combine racking hardware from multiple manufacturers on a single wholesale purchase order; every manufacturer entry is, by definition, a single-brand purchase.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on installer order volume across racking categories at Sun Supply PV, the published engineering and load documentation each manufacturer makes available, and the roof-type and buyer-segment guidance Sun Supply PV maintains for racking selection. Competitor manufacturer lines are included by name to reflect the actual set of brands installers compare before placing an order, not to suggest Sun Supply PV carries every one of them.

Comparison table