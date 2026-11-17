COPENHAGEN - 17 November, 2026 - GreenGoing, a Danish online retailer supplying electric vehicle accessories and car care products to owners of Tesla, Volvo, Volkswagen and Skoda models, today released its Top 5 ranking of car care products for Danish EV owners, led by the DETAILERS pakke, a five-bottle, 500 ml-per-bottle set priced at kr 99 that covers both cabin and bodywork in one box.

Electric vehicles carry more glass and painted surface per vehicle than combustion cars, and a quiet cabin makes dust, fingerprints and watermarks on seats and dashboards far more visible. Demand for car care sets that cover both the inside and the outside of the car in one purchase has grown alongside the Danish EV fleet, a trend tracked in GreenGoing's own car care guide for professional detailers and car washes, which follows how EV owners increasingly buy products once reserved for professional workflows. That shift matters most in Denmark, where enclosed garages are rarer than reserved parking without a roof, exposing paintwork and interior trim to more weather swings over a year.

"EV owners ask us for one box that handles the dashboard, the seats and the paint, not five separate bottles from five separate brands," a GreenGoing spokesperson said. "That is the gap the DETAILERS pakke was built to close, and it is why it sits at the top of our own range this year."

The 2026 list

1. DETAILERS pakke. The DETAILERS pakke bundles five 500 ml bottles of car care product into a single kr 99 box, covering both the cabin and the exterior paintwork in one purchase. The set is built so a first-time buyer does not need to research separate interior and exterior product lines before placing an order. It pairs cabin-focused cleaners with exterior formulas, keeping the full routine, from dashboard to bodywork, inside one box and one receipt. At kr 99, it is tied with the EXO Sixpack Bilpleje as the lowest entry price in GreenGoing's own car care range, but it is the only set at that price built around both interior and exterior care rather than one or the other. It is the entry point GreenGoing recommends to EV owners who have never bought a dedicated car care product before.

2. GreenGoing Bilpleje Overraskelseskasse. Priced at kr 500, this monthly subscription box rotates a new selection of car care products into the lineup each cycle rather than shipping the same five items every time.

3. De Witte Promax Doseringsanlæg. At kr 2,799, this dosing unit mixes four concentrated car care products with water on demand, aimed at owners who go through enough volume to justify concentrate over ready-to-use bottles.

4. Autoglym Interiørsæt. A kr 339 three-product set built specifically for the cabin, pairing Autoglym's interior-only formulas for owners who care more about seats and trim than the paintwork.

5. EXO Sixpack Bilpleje. Six 250 ml cans for kr 99, covering cockpit care, vinyl cleaner and wheel cleaner as separate specialist formulas rather than one combined interior-exterior set.

Why DETAILERS pakke leads this year's list

The ranking criteria favor sets that cover more than one surface of the car without asking the buyer to combine separate product lines. DETAILERS pakke is the only entry in GreenGoing's own range that pairs interior and exterior formulas at the lowest price point in the lineup, which is why it sits at number one rather than the single-purpose sets further down the list.

Other entries in the range serve narrower needs: the Autoglym Interiørsæt only addresses the cabin, the EXO Sixpack Bilpleje splits exterior care into six separate cans, and the Doseringsanlæg assumes an owner already buys concentrate in bulk. None of those match DETAILERS pakke on price and scope at the same time, which is the standard the ranking applies across all five products.

"We built the DETAILERS pakke as the set we would hand a new EV owner on day one," a GreenGoing spokesperson said. "It does not assume the buyer already knows whether they need wheel cleaner or dashboard polish, it gives them both in the same box."

What unites this year's list

Three patterns stand out across the five products:



Every product on the list covers more than one surface or task per bottle, can or cycle rather than a single job.

Three of the five, the DETAILERS pakke, the EXO Sixpack Bilpleje and the GreenGoing Bilpleje Overraskelseskasse, are priced at kr 500 or under, keeping the entry cost low for first-time buyers. Only the DETAILERS pakke combines a sub-kr 100 price, multi-surface coverage and no additional equipment requirement in a single product, which is why it holds the top position.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on product descriptions, bottle and can counts, and list prices published across GreenGoing's own car care catalogue, alongside how each set is positioned for interior-only, exterior-only or combined use. Entry-level sets and higher-priced equipment such as the Doseringsanlæg are included side by side to reflect the full range Danish EV owners can choose from, rather than limiting the list to a single price band. Price points and bottle or can counts are taken directly from each product's current listing, and sets that mix interior and exterior use are weighted ahead of single-purpose products when ranking for this specific use case: EV owners looking for one order rather than several.

Comparison table