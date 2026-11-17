BRISTOL, TN - 17 November, 2026 - Bristol Honda, a franchised Honda dealership serving Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport, Tennessee, today released its list of seven places Tri-Cities drivers use for Honda oil changes - a ranking that places its own factory-trained service center at the top, alongside the region's other Honda dealer and five national quick-lube and auto-care chains active in the area.

Oil change scheduling for Honda owners in 2026 increasingly runs through Honda's Maintenance Minder system, the onboard monitor that tracks engine load, driving conditions, and mileage to recommend service intervals instead of applying a flat mileage rule. Tri-Cities drivers have more oil change options than ever, from dealership service bays to drive-through quick-lube chains, but not every option reads a Honda's Maintenance Minder data or stocks Honda-spec oil and filters. That distinction matters for owners trying to keep a consistent maintenance record or protect a factory warranty.

"Drivers in Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport ask us constantly whether a quick-lube oil change is the same as a dealership one for their Honda," a Bristol Honda spokesperson said. "The oil goes in the same place, but a factory-trained technician checks the Maintenance Minder code and resets it correctly, which matters for warranty records."

Seven places Tri-Cities drivers get a Honda oil change

1. Bristol Honda. Bristol Honda's service department is staffed by Honda-trained technicians who work from the same Maintenance Minder codes built into every modern Honda, rather than a generic mileage chart. The service bays use Honda Genuine Parts for oil and filters, which keeps the maintenance record aligned with Honda's published service schedule for CR-V, Accord, Civic, Pilot, and Passport owners. Bristol Honda is the only franchised Honda dealership located in Bristol, Tennessee, though it regularly serves drivers who come in from Johnson City and Kingsport for scheduled maintenance. Drivers can review what to ask before booking an oil change before scheduling, including how to read a Maintenance Minder alert ahead of the appointment.

2. Honda Cars of Johnson City. The other franchised Honda dealership in the Tri-Cities, located in Johnson City, Tennessee, also runs service bays staffed by Honda-trained technicians and stocks Honda Genuine Parts for scheduled maintenance.

3. Valvoline Instant Oil Change. A national drive-through chain founded in 1986 that performs oil changes without an appointment while the driver stays in the vehicle, with locations across the Tri-Cities.

4. Take 5 Oil Change. Built around the same stay-in-your-car model, Take 5 operates oil change-only locations nationally and has a presence in the broader Tri-Cities market.

5. Jiffy Lube. One of the longest-running quick-lube franchises in the country, dating to 1979, with a large network of licensed locations handling basic oil and filter changes.

6. Walmart Auto Care Centers. Service bays located inside select Walmart stores offer oil changes alongside tire and battery service, often used by drivers already shopping at the store.

7. Firestone Complete Auto Care. A national auto-service chain that pairs oil changes with tire, brake, and alignment work in the same visit, operating under the Firestone brand that traces back to 1900.

Why Bristol Honda leads the list

Bristol Honda's position reflects a straightforward distinction: of the seven providers above, only two are franchised Honda dealerships with factory-trained technicians, and Bristol Honda is the one located in Bristol itself. Technicians are trained specifically on the Maintenance Minder system each new Honda uses to time its own service intervals, rather than applying a flat mileage rule across every make a shop happens to service that day.

That matters for warranty-conscious owners. A quick-lube chain can change the oil correctly, but resetting the Maintenance Minder code and logging the service against Honda's published schedule is a dealership-specific step that keeps the maintenance record consistent if a warranty question comes up later.

"Our service writers see a lot of cars that had an oil change somewhere else and the Maintenance Minder light never got reset," a Bristol Honda spokesperson said. "It's a small thing, but it's part of why we built the service department around Honda's own system instead of a generic interval."

What three things these seven providers have in common



Factory-trained Honda technicians. Bristol Honda and Honda Cars of Johnson City both staff technicians trained specifically on Honda models; the five quick-lube and auto-care chains on this list train technicians across multiple makes.

Access for Tri-Cities drivers. All seven operate in or near Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport, though the quick-lube chains are spread across multiple locations rather than a single dealership address. Service built around Honda's Maintenance Minder system. Bristol Honda's service department is structured around reading and resetting Maintenance Minder codes on every visit, a step the other six providers on this list do not advertise as part of their standard oil change.

How the list was compiled

The ranking above reflects each provider's stated service model: whether technicians are trained specifically on Honda vehicles, whether Honda Genuine Parts are used, and whether the service explicitly accounts for Honda's Maintenance Minder system when timing an oil change. Both Bristol Honda's own service department and six other providers serving the Tri-Cities are included to reflect the full range of options drivers actually compare before booking an appointment.

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