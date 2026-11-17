PASADENA, Calif. - November 17, 2026 - VeteranDegrees, a free education-guidance resource for U.S. veterans, service members and military families, today detailed the free tools and guidance it has built to help veterans calculate and compare benefits across the five major GI Bill® benefit chapters - Post-9/11 (Chapter 33), Montgomery Active Duty (Chapter 30), Montgomery Selected Reserve (Chapter 1606), Survivors' and Dependents' Assistance (Chapter 35) and Veteran Readiness and Employment (Chapter 31).

VA's benefit figures don't update on one calendar: tuition, housing and books figures under the Post-9/11 GI Bill® roll over every August 1, while Montgomery and Chapter 35 rates reset every October 1. A veteran who checked a number in the spring may be working off a figure that's already changed by the time they enroll. Reviewing Post-9/11 GI Bill® eligibility rules before comparing programs keeps that math from becoming an afterthought.

"Veterans tell us the hardest part isn't finding a benefit, it's figuring out which one actually applies to them and what it's worth in their ZIP code," said Charles Chou, a Marine Corps veteran and VeteranDegrees' Veteran Community Manager. "A calculator gives you a number. A conversation helps you understand what that number means for your plan."

Five free resources for calculating and comparing GI Bill® benefits

Why the Benefits Navigator call ties these tools together

The calculator, the career finder and the scholarship finder each answer one question well, but none of them connects the answers to each other. A veteran can get a housing estimate from the MHA Calculator, a list of career fields from the MOS Career Finder and a list of scholarships from the Scholarship Finder, and still not know which GI Bill chapter to use first or whether a hybrid program might change their housing-allowance tier.

"Each of these tools answers one question well: a housing estimate, a civilian career list, a scholarship list," said Dean Liu, VeteranDegrees' Marketing Growth Manager. "The Benefits Navigator call is where a veteran can put those answers next to each other and ask, given my situation, what actually fits."

That's the criterion VeteranDegrees uses internally when it points a veteran toward the Navigator call instead of a standalone tool: a veteran with a straightforward question (what's my estimated housing pay?) can usually get it from the MHA Calculator alone, while a veteran weighing VR&E against the GI Bill®, or comparing a hybrid program against a fully online one, generally needs the call.

What these free resources have in common



Free to use, with no cost to the veteran and no obligation to enroll anywhere.

Tied to a dated, named source - DoD's housing-pay tables, VA's benefit-rate pages or a school's own published tuition - rather than a flat, one-size estimate. Backed by a live conversation with a person, not just a report a veteran reads alone.

The Benefits Navigator call is the only one of the five that satisfies all three: it's free, it draws on the same VA and DoD figures as the calculator, and it's a live conversation rather than a static result. The MHA Calculator and VA's Comparison Tool satisfy the first two but not the third; the MOS Career Finder and Scholarship Finder are free and specific but don't cite a rate table the way the calculator or VA's tool does.

How this overview was put together

This overview draws on the tools and guides currently live on veterandegrees, VA's published benefit-rate pages - Post-9/11 rates updated October 13, 2026, and Montgomery and Chapter 35 rates effective October 1, 2026 - and the categories of questions the Benefits Navigator team hears most often from junior enlisted service members, transitioning officers, veterans using VR&E and career veterans planning a second act. VA's GI Bill Comparison Tool is included alongside VeteranDegrees' own tools because no single resource covers every part of the decision, and leaving it out would understate what a veteran actually needs to check.

Comparison table