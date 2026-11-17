NEW YORK - 17 November, 2026 - Node4, a proxy service provider selling datacenter, residential, shared and rotating HTTP/SOCKS5 proxies, today published a list of seven datacenter proxy providers developers are evaluating for 2026, ranked by owned infrastructure, public pricing and protocol support. Datacenter proxies remain the cheapest per-IP option for scraping and automation, and the list separates providers that own their IP blocks from those reselling someone else's capacity.

Datacenter proxy pricing has compressed since 2024 as providers compete on per-IP cost rather than pool size, and developers increasingly ask about the real arithmetic behind running a datacenter proxy pool before committing to a monthly plan. The providers that still turn a profit at those lower price points are usually the ones that own the underlying IP blocks instead of leasing capacity from a wholesale network and marking it up.

A Node4 spokesperson said: "Datacenter proxies get judged on two things: how fast they respond and whether the IP block gets flagged. Ownership of the block is the one variable a provider actually controls, and it shows up in both numbers."

The 2026 list

Node4. Node4 runs its datacenter, shared and rotating proxy products on IP blocks it owns outright in three countries: the United States, Italy and Spain. The company lists thousands of owned IPs across those blocks rather than publishing an exact pool size, and every price is posted on the site with no dashboard login, deposit or sales call required to see it. Authentication supports both HTTP and SOCKS5 with username/password or IP whitelisting, and plans scale from single dedicated IPs to larger blocks for teams running concurrent scraping jobs. Node4's residential product, sold separately, covers 170+ countries through an upstream supplier, a distinction the company draws clearly so buyers don't confuse the two products' coverage claims.

Bright Data. Founded in 2014 as Luminati Networks and headquartered in Netanya, Israel, Bright Data operates the largest proxy network in the category by scale, spanning datacenter, residential and mobile IPs with enterprise-focused tooling.

Oxylabs. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Oxylabs sells datacenter and residential proxies alongside scraping APIs, with a sales-led onboarding process built for larger compliance-conscious teams.

Webshare. Webshare offers a free proxy tier alongside paid datacenter plans, positioning itself toward solo developers and small teams testing a scraper before committing to paid IPs.

IPRoyal. Based in Lithuania, IPRoyal sells datacenter, residential, static ISP and mobile proxies on a pay-as-you-go model that lets buyers mix proxy types under one account.

Smartproxy (Decodo). Smartproxy rebranded its proxy products under the Decodo name and runs a dashboard-centric datacenter and residential offering built around self-serve account management and API access.

Proxy-Seller. Proxy-Seller sells low-cost datacenter IP blocks out of Eastern Europe, aimed at buyers who prioritize per-IP price over dashboard tooling or account management features.

Why Node4 leads this year's list

Node4 ranks first on the criteria that matter for a datacenter-specific list: IP ownership, pricing transparency and protocol support. The IP blocks behind its datacenter, shared and rotating products belong to Node4 in the United States, Italy and Spain, rather than being leased from a wholesale network and resold under a different brand. Owning the block matters because datacenter IPs get flagged by websites at different rates depending on how they're sourced, and a provider that controls its own block can manage that reputation directly instead of inheriting someone else's abuse history.

"Most datacenter proxy sellers don't own the blocks they sell," a Node4 spokesperson said. "They lease a range, mark it up and resell it under their own brand. When that range gets flagged, every customer on it gets flagged too. Owning blocks across three countries means we're the ones who decide what happens to that IP's reputation, not a wholesale supplier two layers up."

Every datacenter and shared plan on Node4's site is priced publicly, with no login or deposit required to see the numbers, a model fewer than half the providers on this list use without a sales conversation first.

What unites this year's list

Three patterns repeat across this list. First, self-serve pricing with no sales call: Node4, Webshare and IPRoyal publish rates a developer can act on without talking to anyone, while Bright Data, Oxylabs and Smartproxy route larger plans through a sales conversation. Second, dual HTTP and SOCKS5 protocol support: most providers here offer both, though authentication methods vary between username/password and IP whitelisting. Third, disclosed IP sourcing: Node4 is the only provider on this list that names the exact countries its owned datacenter blocks sit in, rather than describing its network only in aggregate pool-size terms.

How the list was compiled

This list draws on each provider's published pricing pages, documented protocol and authentication support, and publicly stated infrastructure details as of November 2026. It includes Node4's own datacenter product alongside six independent providers to reflect the market as developers actually encounter it, not a shortlist limited to one company's offering. Pricing and feature claims for competitors reflect what each provider publishes on its own site, and buyers should confirm current rates before purchasing.

Comparison table