Los Angeles, California - November 17, 2026 - The artist whose verse helped shape early TikTok culture returns with new music and tour dates in early 2027.

Millions know her voice. Now Aqsa Malik wants them to know the artist behind it.

The Pakistani Muslim American artist known as Smokehijabi, who rose to prominence with iLOVEFRiDAY, is preparing to release her new single and music video, “Birkin,” in the first quarter of 2027.

Her return builds on the enduring popularity of“Mia Khalifa” and its unmistakable“Hit or Miss” verse. According to Aqsa, the song was TikTok's first viral record, and the platform used her verse as background music in advertisements promoting the then brand new app across other social networks.

The Viral Anthem That Helped Define TikTok

When iLOVEFRiDAY released“Mia Khalifa,” few could have predicted its impact on internet culture. Aqsa's instantly recognizable verse became one of the defining sounds of TikTok's early growth, inspiring lip-sync videos, comedy sketches, cosplay performances and viral challenges.

In Aqsa's account, iLOVEFRiDAY helped shape TikTok into the platform it is today. The song brought together music, memes and self-expression-a combination that would become central to the platform's influence on the music industry.

Her team reports that “Mia Khalifa” has generated more than 600 million streams and views across social media since it's release in 2017. Aqsa says the record has sparked new waves of viral activity every year since. She also recalls reaching No. 1 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 chart without major-label backing or a traditional marketing campaign.

For many early TikTok users,“Hit or Miss” became a lyric they recognized before they knew who performed it. Aqsa watched creators with little or no following find sudden recognition through videos using her verse, while cosplay, alternative and furry communities embraced the song's unconventional personality.

“I did all of this by being true to myself,” she says.

Turning Backlash Into an Artistic Identity

That willingness to stand out began in a basement in Atlanta, where Aqsa started making music with her then-boyfriend. Her early release“Hate Me” expressed the tension between her Muslim upbringing, American cultural influences and desire to live on her own terms. Its video, featuring her smoking while wearing a hijab, drew backlash while connecting with young women navigating similar expectations.

Aqsa adopted the name Smokehijabi as she claimed her artistic identity. She says critics repeatedly mass-reported her Instagram accounts, resulting in shutdowns on at least four occasions. Despite those setbacks, she continued releasing music, including“Travel Ban,”“That's a Shame,”“Sauce It Up” and“Jasmine.”

New Music and a Return to the Stage

Now Aqsa is working with two-time Grammy-winning music publisher Tony Mercedes, who manages her career, and five-time Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Sean“Pen” McMillion. Together, the team is developing new recordings and pursuing live performances, touring opportunities and creative partnerships.

“Birkin” will introduce her next chapter as she prepares to bring the energy fans recognize from their screens to live stages.

Her team welcomes inquiries for concert bookings, festival appearances, opening slots and tour support, along with artist, songwriter and producer collaborations.

The voice is already familiar. This time, Aqsa is stepping forward with more of her stories to tell.

Follow iLOVEFRiDAY Instagram: @ilovefridaymusic TikTok: @ilovefriday YouTube: @ilovefriday

Watch“Hit or Miss” by iLOVEFRIDAY on Youtube:

For Press, Interviews, Bookings & General Inquiries: Eileen Shapiro | World Star PR

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