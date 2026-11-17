UN Conference On Nuclear-Weapon-Free Middle East Opens In New York
New York, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The seventh session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction opened Monday evening at United Nations headquarters in New York.
The four-day conference, which runs through November 20, will focus on efforts to establish a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.
The agenda includes addresses by the president of the current session, the president of the UN General Assembly and the UN secretary-general, followed by discussions and deliberations on the conference's objectives.
The session is expected to conclude with the adoption of a final statement and an agreement on the appointment of a president for the eighth session.
//Petra// RZ
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