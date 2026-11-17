MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Rawalpindi: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first in the second Test match against Sri Lanka. The match is underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Sri Lanka are batting and have already lost one wicket in the early stages.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team was playing with four fast bowlers. Pakistan have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in all-rounder Aamer Jamal in place of Arafat Minhas.

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Babar Azam said Pakistan would try to put pressure on the opposition batters.

It is worth mentioning that the first Test between the two sides, also played in Rawalpindi, ended in a draw. The team that wins the second Test will clinch the series.