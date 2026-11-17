Can Pakistan Seal The Series? Second Test Begins In Rawalpindi
After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team was playing with four fast bowlers. Pakistan have made one change to their playing XI, bringing in all-rounder Aamer Jamal in place of Arafat Minhas.
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Babar Azam said Pakistan would try to put pressure on the opposition batters.
It is worth mentioning that the first Test between the two sides, also played in Rawalpindi, ended in a draw. The team that wins the second Test will clinch the series.
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