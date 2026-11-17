MENAFN - Tribal News Network) An inquiry committee has completed its investigation into alleged illegal tree cutting in the Gunter Guzara Forest in Shamshir Valley, Allai tehsil of Battagram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The report found no evidence of tree cutting beyond the approved records.

According to the report, 362 trees were marked in compartment No. 8 of the Gunter Guzara Forest on April 7, 2024, under an approved working plan. Their estimated volume was approximately 147,689 cubic feet. During an inspection on November 11, 2026, the committee verified the stumps, markings and departmental records of all 362 trees.

The committee found no discrepancies between the tree-marking and cutting records. It also found no evidence of unmarked trees being cut or of collusion or negligence by Forest Department officials.

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The report stated that approximately 70,886.24 cubic feet of timber had been obtained during an operation launched in November 2025. Of this, 20,111 cubic feet had been transported to a roadside depot at Nogarm Kas. The remaining timber was still in the forest and at temporary locations due to road closures.

The inquiry committee recommended separate investigations into the alleged burning of 774 cubic feet of timber, road blockages and damage to an electricity transformer. It also suggested further examination of the role of two Wildlife Department officials and the circumstances surrounding a video that went viral on social media.

The committee also stressed the need for measures to protect forests, involve local communities, promote natural regeneration and plantation, and prevent illegal tree cutting.