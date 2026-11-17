MENAFN - The Conversation) If you were arrested as a suspect in in a murder case, could the police make you put on a brain-monitoring device and then use evidence derived from it to try to convict you?

These questions are among many being examined in a new report on the use of neurotechnology in criminal justice settings, jointly published by INTERPOL and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime this month.

How does neurotechnology work?

Neurotechnology is an umbrella term for emerging technologies that are able to read and decode information from the body's neural system. These technologies range from cochlear implants to brain-computer interfaces, which can transfer a person's thoughts to an external device.

Advances in neurotechnology that is not implanted have increasingly raised ethical and legal concerns about usage in non-medical settings, such as police interrogations. In a report one of us (Allan McCay) co-authored last year, we argued neural devices had been insufficiently tested to determine whether they actually work in criminal justice settings.

Yet, some police forces around the world, such as in the United Arab Emirates and India, are already using the technology when interviewing suspects to determine if they have“guilty knowledge” of a crime.

Researchers say this technology differs from a traditional lie detection test because of the potential to reveal the“fingerprint” of knowledge within the brain.

For example, a device called an EEG headset can be placed on the head of a suspect who is then shown a photo of the crime scene. The device's sensors can then detect neural activity associated with recognition. The claim is the suspect may involuntarily betray their guilty knowledge.

Another technique employs neural lie detectors in suspect interrogations. These are purportedly able to detect brain activity associated with lying. There are no reports of police currently using this technology.

The new report argues neither approach has been scientifically proven to be effective. And even if they are shown to work at some stage, the report expresses concerns about the possible infringement of people's human rights. These include the right to privacy, the right against self-incrimination, and the right to freedom of thought. It says:

Read more: If a brain can be caught lying, should we admit that evidence to court? Here's what legal experts think

A legal grey area

So, do police currently have the power to use these technologies? And, if they do, would the evidence be admissible in court?

These questions have sometimes been a source of contention in courts.

In India, for instance, a 24-year-old student, Aditi Sharma, was convicted of the murder of her ex-fiance, in part using evidence derived from a Brain Electrical Oscillations Signature test. In 2010, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that evidence from the involuntary use of the technology was inadmissible in court. However, police still reportedly use it in their investigations.

The admissibility of such evidence is untested in Australia and there are as yet no reports of police usage. However, it's clear the laws are similarly not equipped to address the potential uses of this technology by police. The Australian Human Rights Commission has recommended a moratorium on its use pending a further review by the Australian Law Reform Commission.

New South Wales, for instance, has a Lie Detectors Act, which makes it a criminal offence to use a lie detector, regardless of the suspect's consent or judicial authorisation.

This legislation was aimed at polygraphs measuring“stress or vibration in the voice” and“changes in the subject's respiration, pulse, blood pressure or muscular activity”, but it would likely also prohibit neural lie detection tests. Other uses, such as neural detection of image recognition, would not be covered.

The state's Crimes (Forensic Procedures) Act 2000 gives the police powers to use certain newer forensic technologies, but it makes no mention of neural monitoring.

Can evidence be admitted to court?

What if the police used the technology in their questioning anyway?

When it comes to the admissibility of such evidence in court, this would be determined in most states and territories by their version of Australia's Uniform Evidence Law. This framework is skewed towards making evidence available to the court. Lingering scepticism about the validity of neural monitoring methods may be no obstacle to its admissibility.

And, in the absence of violence in police interrogations, a trial judge would have discretion to admit illegally obtained evidence. The seriousness of the offence and usefulness of the evidence would be weighed against the gravity of the police misconduct and whether the suspect's rights were infringed.

This all means that in some circumstances, neural evidence might find its way into an Australian court, and could be used against an accused.

The way forward

The new report recommends states adopt clear, binding legal frameworks for the use of neurotechnology in law enforcement. The report specifically highlights potential uses that could violate a person's human rights, such as:

compulsory or coercive neural lie detection, memory retrieval and guilty knowledge testing the use of neurotechnology for interrogation, behavioural compliance or involuntary treatment.

The report also stresses that responsible use of neurotechnology by law enforcement must meet“robust, transparent and independently verifiable scientific standards”.

It's clear more regulation and oversight is urgently needed. As the report states, there is a gap between what this technology promises and what it can reliably deliver. This means its use by police is premature and can potentially infringe on people's rights.