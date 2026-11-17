MENAFN - Asia Times) The November 18-19 APEC summit will reveal a fundamental shift in US-China relations: technology policy is no longer a flexible instrument of presidential bargaining, but an increasingly institutionalized arena of national security competition.

That is, the defining feature of the Trump-Xi encounter in Shenzhen may be what neither president can offer the other.

In his first term, Trump treated technology controls as a transactional tool, most notably in May 2018 when he personally intervened at Xi's request to lift a Commerce Department ban on Shenzhen-headquartered ZTE. Export licenses, access to advanced computing hardware and tariff concessions could be adjusted to secure broader economic and political understandings.

That model is now under unprecedented pressure. A confrontation within Donald Trump's cabinet, congressional efforts to restrict access to American computing infrastructure, Nvidia's leadership crisis and mounting domestic political constraints have collectively diminished Washington's capacity to negotiate meaningful technological concessions.

Beijing faces an equally difficult calculation: preserving commercial stability while recognizing that presidential assurances can no longer reliably translate into regulatory relief.

The first indication of this structural breakdown is the increasingly public disagreement between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Speaking on CNBC on November 13, Bessent confirmed Treasury, Defense, State and the US Trade Representative had supported placing Singapore-based Megaspeed International on the Commerce Department's Entity List for months.

His explanation was unusually revealing:“Commerce has the pen.” The dispute concerns allegations that advanced Nvidia processors were diverted towards China through commercial intermediaries, raising questions about export enforcement and the administration's willingness to act.

The significance extends beyond the allegations themselves. The Commerce Department controls critical elements of export licensing and enforcement, while other departments can identify threats and advocate restrictions without exercising those powers independently.