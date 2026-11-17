Hikmet Hajiyev Holds Talks With Senior EU Officials On Azerbaijan-EU Cooperation
Hajiyev shared this in a post on his X page.
According to him, the meetings were held with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST), Anna-Maria Boura, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council, and Simon Mordue, Chief Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission.
The discussions focused on strategic priorities, shared interests and ways to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-EU partnership through practical initiatives and tangible results, with particular emphasis on connectivity and energy security.
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