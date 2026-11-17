MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmet Hajiyev has held substantive discussions with senior European Union officials on the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of cooperation across various sectors.

Hikmet Hajiyev wrote about this on X page.

According to him, the discussions were held with Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, and David Cvach, Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defence.

The parties discussed the strategic importance of Azerbaijan-EU relations, which continue to develop through regular political engagement and an expanding agenda of practical cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner for Europe and its contribution to strengthening regional transport links, especially through the Middle Corridor.

The discussions also covered new areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, digitalisation, innovation and investment.

Hajiyev emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum of bilateral engagement and translating the discussions into mutually beneficial results.