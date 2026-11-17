Azerbaijan And EU Discuss New Areas Of Bilateral Cooperation
Hikmet Hajiyev wrote about this on X page.
According to him, the discussions were held with Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs, and David Cvach, Deputy Secretary-General for Peace, Security and Defence.
The parties discussed the strategic importance of Azerbaijan-EU relations, which continue to develop through regular political engagement and an expanding agenda of practical cooperation.
Particular attention was paid to Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner for Europe and its contribution to strengthening regional transport links, especially through the Middle Corridor.
The discussions also covered new areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, digitalisation, innovation and investment.
Hajiyev emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum of bilateral engagement and translating the discussions into mutually beneficial results.
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