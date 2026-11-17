MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Oman have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, with the leaders of the two countries exchanging their highest state awards during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Muscat on November 16-17.

According to Uzbekistan's presidential press service, Mirziyoyev held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Alam Palace following an official welcome ceremony.

During the meeting, the Omani sultan said the visit would serve the interests of both nations and contribute to further developing bilateral relations. Mirziyoyev thanked the Omani side for its hospitality and expressed confidence that the visit would help elevate cooperation to a new level.

The sides noted that relations between Uzbekistan and Oman have expanded in recent years, with political dialogue gaining momentum and trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties continuing to develop.

As part of the state visit, Sultan Haitham hosted an official reception in honor of the Uzbek president at Al Alam Palace. The event was attended by members of the two countries' official delegations, members of the Omani royal family, senior government officials and diplomats accredited to Oman.

The visit also featured a ceremony at which the two leaders exchanged their countries' highest state awards.

Sultan Haitham presented Mirziyoyev with Oman's highest state honor, the Order of Al Said, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening friendship between the two countries and advancing bilateral cooperation.

Mirziyoyev said he regarded the award as a mark of respect for the people of Uzbekistan and the longstanding friendship and partnership between the two nations.

In return, the Uzbek president awarded Sultan Haitham the Order of Oliy Darajali Do'stlik (High-Level Friendship) for his personal contribution to strengthening mutual understanding and expanding cooperation in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The exchange of the highest state honors underscored both countries' commitment to further strengthening their multifaceted partnership.