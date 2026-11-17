MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port decreased by $3.92, or 3.82%, compared to the previous figure, to $98.76 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

The price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port dropped by $3.97, or 4.02%, to $94.82 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude fell by $3.48, or 4.82%, to $68.72 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea Dated Brent crude declined by $3.07, or 3.19%, to $93.04 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to Trading Economics, on Tuesday, the price of crude oil (WTI) approached $85 per barrel.

“The decline in prices that began in the previous session has continued, as expectations of an increase in global supply have outweighed concerns regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast an oil surplus of approximately 2 million barrels per day for the current quarter. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs has warned of a potential supply glut in the market next year.

Furthermore, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the volume of oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz rose by 78% in Q3 compared to the previous quarter, reaching 9.1 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia's oil production increased significantly in October. At the same time, the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates have lowered their official selling prices for oil in an effort to maintain competitiveness and defend their market share.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Washington would not allow a conflict with Iran to escalate into a long-term military commitment. He also ruled out the possibility of the US becoming involved in the conflict in a way that could last as long as two years," the report noted.