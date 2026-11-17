Andreas Lapusan, founder of Unreal Studio Bali

Andreas Lapusan, whose studio has delivered more than 70 units in Bali since 2019, describes the trend and the checks buyers make before committing.

MADRID, SPAIN, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A growing number of Europeans are buying villas in Bali as second homes, according to Andreas Lapusan, founder of the architecture and construction studio Unreal Studio Bali. The trend comes as the Indonesian island posts record tourism figures, with more than 7 million international arrivals in 2025.Unreal Studio Bali, founded in 2019 with offices in Bali and Madrid, has delivered more than 70 units on the island and works with European clients from both locations. Lapusan says the profile of its clients has changed over that time."A few years ago, buying a home in Bali was something only a handful of adventurers did," said Andreas Lapusan, founder of Unreal Studio Bali. "Today many of the people who contact us are Europeans who first came to the island on holiday and now want a home of their own there. Housing in much of Europe has become expensive and heavily regulated, and Bali offers a very different way of living."Record arrivalsBali recorded more than 7 million international arrivals in 2025, according to the Bali Provincial Government, above its pre-pandemic peak of 6.3 million in 2019. In the first quarter of 2026 the island welcomed 1.46 million foreign visitors, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Bali. Remote work and longer stays have also extended activity well beyond the high season.Designing for the tropicsUnreal Studio Bali works with an in-house architecture team. Its villas combine Mediterranean forms, such as whitewashed walls, arches and round windows, with Balinese materials and craft, adapted to the climate through cross-ventilation, deep shading and private pools. Design, construction and furniture are handled by the studio itself, and homes are handed over furnished."A villa in Bali has to be designed for Bali: for the heat, the rain and the way people actually live there," Lapusan said. "The Mediterranean and Bali share more than people think. Both are about living outdoors, in the shade."The studio's first project was Amante Villas in Pandawa, Uluwatu. It was followed by Deseo Studios, and its current focus is Golf Bay Lofts in Balangan.What buyers check before committingLapusan points to five questions European buyers need to settle before signing.The first is location. Uluwatu, Canggu and Tabanan are among the most sought-after areas on the island today. "The area matters before the house," he said. "A good villa on a bad street is a bad choice."The second is the legal structure. Foreign nationals cannot hold freehold land in Indonesia; homes are typically acquired through long-term leasehold agreements signed before a notary. "The contract, the number of years and the building licence have to be checked before paying a single euro," Lapusan said.The third is how payments are scheduled. "Payments should follow the real progress of construction, with regular reports from the site," he said.The fourth is the house itself. According to Lapusan, orientation, ventilation, shade and materials matter as much as the floor plan in a tropical climate.The last is what happens after handover. "A house in the tropics needs care all year round," Lapusan said. "Anyone living in Europe should know from the start who will look after it and what the running costs will be."In his experience, many European buyers complete the process remotely, with documents signed before a local notary.About Andreas LapusanAndreas Lapusan comes from a family background in construction: with his family he founded Homely Co., a home renovation company in Madrid. In Bali he began with a first project alongside partners, went on alone with the next and, project by project, built his own architecture studio. He is also behind BeeMate, a school and employee transport platform deployed in five countries.About Unreal Studio BaliUnreal Studio Bali is an architecture, development and construction studio founded in 2019 by Andreas Lapusan, with offices in Cemagi, Bali, and in Madrid (Unreal Studio Madrid). It designs and builds villas for private owners and develops its own projects, including Amante Villas, Deseo Studios, Venaso Villas and Golf Bay Lofts.Sources: Bali Provincial Government (2025 international arrivals: 7.05 million); Statistics Indonesia (BPS) Bali (Q1 2026 foreign arrivals: 1.46 million).

Chloe Hart, Press Office

Unreal Studio Bali

+34 625 71 07 70

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Europeans Turn to Bali for Second Homes as Island Tourism Hits Record, Says Unreal Studio Bali Founder News Provided By Unreal Studio Bali November 17, 2026, 05:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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