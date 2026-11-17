TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As Group Health Director, She Leads Marketplace Insurance Exchange Group's Group Health Department With a Commitment to Agent Training, Compliance, and Benefits That Truly Serve Employers and Their FamiliesMarshall, Texas – Karla Heath, Group Health Director for Marketplace Insurance Exchange Group Incorporated (MIEGI), has spent 14 years in the insurance industry helping individuals, families, and employers find coverage they can understand and rely on. She has held her current role since March 2022, leading MIEGI's group health department from Marshall, Texas. In addition to guiding the department, she trains independent agents across a nationwide broker network on compliant sales practices. She also manages her own book of business spanning Medicare and ACA coverage.Karla's path through the industry has been one of steady expansion. She began her career focused on Medicare, later broadened her practice into both Medicare and ACA plans, and ultimately built specialized expertise in group health benefits. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. She holds the Registered Employee Benefits Consultant (REBC) designation, awarded through NABIP in March 2023. More recently, after long days and late nights of study, she earned her Healthcare Fiduciary Coach certification. That credential allows her to help the businesses she serves understand their fiduciary responsibilities in group health, rather than simply finding them a plan.Throughout her career, Karla has been guided by a client-first philosophy. She treats each client's needs as she would her own family's and places their best interests at the center of every decision. That commitment, paired with a strong emphasis on compliance and proper training, has shaped how she develops agents and builds departments able to meet the rising demand for employer-sponsored health solutions. For Karla, being an influential woman has little to do with spreadsheets or renewal dates. It is found in moments such as a small business owner calling her in tears because the plan they found together would cover an employee's surgery. It is also found in watching benefits finally make sense to a founder who had never needed to think about them, and in hearing a client say she explained their plan better than anyone had in a decade.When Karla reflects on her success, she first credits her husband, who has stood beside her through long hours, weekend work, and the travel her job requires. She also speaks of the loss of her sister, who passed away at the age of 48 less than a year ago and who, Karla shares, was not properly treated. That experience has deepened her sense of purpose in helping people secure the care and coverage they need. Beyond these personal anchors, she attributes her achievements to hard work, dedication, and self-motivation. She also points to leading by example and being a strong, empathetic listener. Her client-first approach has helped her build trust and long-term relationships, and she continues to invest in her own professional development and certifications.The best career advice Karla has received is to empower her team and lead with positivity, because that same positivity comes back. She has also learned that it is acceptable to pivot when necessary, as long as she keeps moving forward. She describes curiosity as a source of growth rather than weakness. Asking questions, she explains, taught her to listen more, learn from others, and lead with confidence without pretending to have every answer.For young women entering the insurance industry, Karla encourages hard work done quietly, letting results speak for themselves, while still advocating firmly for themselves and voicing their opinions, because those opinions matter. She advises them to treat every client like family and to keep client and business interests first. She also recommends pursuing relevant certifications and ongoing training to build specialized expertise, particularly in group health and compliance. In a video conversation with Influential Women, she urged younger women not to wait until they feel like the expert in the room before speaking up. The field is always changing, she noted, so everyone is always learning, and the key is to show up prepared, stay unafraid, and keep pushing forward after the first no.Karla sees the growing demand for group health benefits and employer-sponsored solutions as a major opportunity in her field. At the same time, she recognizes a real challenge in the number of brokers and agents who lack sufficient expertise in group health and compliance. In her view, that gap underscores the importance of training and of building dedicated departments to close it, which is central to her work at MIEGI. Driving customer satisfaction and equipping her team to deliver value-driven, client-tailored insurance solutions remain constant priorities. As a woman in an industry that has historically been male-dominated, she views each credential she earns as part of how she has built her seat at the table. She hopes her example encourages other women to keep pursuing the next certification, the next milestone, and the next open door.Integrity and a client-first mindset guide Karla both professionally and personally. She places high value on being dependable, managing her time well, and staying goal-driven. She also remains eager to keep learning through continuing education. Treating people with kindness, respect, and genuine care matters deeply to her, as does prioritizing long-term outcomes over short-term gains. Those principles shape how she works with clients, trains agents, and supports her colleagues.Karla's commitment extends beyond her own client base into professional and civic service. She is an active member of NABIP, the Greater Chamber of Commerce in Marshall, Texas, and the Better Business Bureau. She serves on the NABIP Employer Worker Group Board and is part of NABIP's Leading Producers Roundtable. Her advocacy has taken her to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., where she spoke up on behalf of her clients and the future of healthcare. She has also shared her perspective in writing through her July 2026 article, Beyond Coverage. In it, she explores how healthcare insurance is evolving from a transactional model focused on policies and premiums into a patient-centered partnership.In that article, Karla describes a future in which insurers serve as trusted partners in improving health outcomes rather than acting solely as financial intermediaries. She highlights the value of preventive care, wellness programs, and chronic disease management in identifying health risks earlier. She also discusses the role of technology, including telehealth and digital claims processing, while stressing that progress must be matched by transparency, strong data privacy practices, and the human connection policyholders value. Health equity is another theme she addresses, noting that access to quality care should not depend on geography or socioeconomic status.In recognition of her leadership and contributions to the industry, Karla is featured in the 2026 edition of Influential Women, representing Marshall, Texas. Her work reflects a belief that the true measure of insurance lies in what it makes possible for people. When a business can take care of its people, and those people can take care of their families, she knows her work has mattered. Grounded in family, hard work, and deep respect for every client she serves, Karla Heath continues to show how expertise paired with genuine care can turn insurance into lasting security for the people who depend on it.Learn More about Karla Heath:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Karla Heath Builds Group Health Solutions Through Client-First Leadership and Compliance Expertise News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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