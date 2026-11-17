MD, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / --A Chief Warrant Officer 3 With the United States Veterans Reserve Corps, She Is a Memoir Author, TEDx Speaker, and Community Advocate Championing Transgender Rights and ResilienceSilver Spring, Maryland – Karen Holmes is a transformational memoir author, speaker, military leader, and community advocate dedicated to advancing inclusion, resilience, and authentic leadership. A passionate advocate for transgender rights, she has built a national platform through public speaking, media appearances, and community engagement, using her personal journey to inspire acceptance and empower others to live authentically. Karen is the author of 40 Years and Wandering No More: Loving My Life Being Transgender, a memoir that explores identity, service, perseverance, and personal freedom. She is also a TEDx speaker, the radio host of Inside Out on WPFW 89.3 FM, and a columnist for the Baltimore OUTloud newspaper, where she continues to elevate transgender voices and encourage meaningful conversations about equality and belonging. Her areas of focus span transgender advocacy and LGBTQ+ inclusion, transformational speaking, memoir writing and storytelling, and military leadership and veteran support.Karen has devoted more than two decades to public service and safety leadership. She retired after more than 24 years as a federal safety officer, where she was recognized for her commitment to workplace safety and community service. Today she serves as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 with the United States Veterans Reserve Corps, commanding the Canine Emotional Support Unit, which provides disaster response assistance and emotional support to veterans and communities affected by crises. She also founded SafetyFirst DMV, a training organization that delivers CPR, AED, and first aid certification programs throughout the Washington metropolitan area. Her service further includes disaster response leadership with the American Red Cross, FEMA training, and volunteer work supporting veterans, shelters, and emergency preparedness initiatives. She personally holds First Aid, CPR, and AED certifications and has studied at the University of Maryland. She is a member of the Maryland Defense Force and PFLAG Metro DC, partners with the Prince George's County Memorial Library System, and volunteers with Women's Veterans United Committee Incorporated.Karen's leadership and service have earned meaningful recognition. She was named NCO Soldier of the Year for the State of Maryland in 2012 and Soldier of the Year by the State Guard Association of the United States in 2013, honors she counts among the milestone moments of her career. Her advocacy has been recognized with Capital Pride's Engendered Spirit Award and with inclusion on LGBTQ Nation's list of the Top 50 Successful Transgender Americans. Her profile also marks the publication of her memoir as a highlight of her story, noting that her journey is still going strong and continues to unfold.For young women entering her field, Karen advises building a strong foundation and creating opportunities for themselves. She encourages them to take initiative with confidence, pursue their goals with determination, and do what it takes to stand out. She urges them never to let a male-dominated environment define their potential or limit their ambitions. In her view, believing in one's ideas can lead to success, but believing in oneself provides the confidence and resilience to accomplish far more.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Karen leads the Butterfly Journey initiative, which helps transgender women transition away from sex work through education, career development, and mentorship. Guided by a lifelong commitment to service, she continues to champion opportunities for marginalized communities while encouraging future generations to lead with courage, compassion, and authenticity. Through her writing, broadcasting, military leadership, and community work, Karen Holmes stands as a powerful example of how living authentically and serving others can open doors for people who have too often been left behind.Learn More about Karen Holmes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Karen Holmes Turns Decades of Service Into a Platform for Courage, Inclusion, and Bold Leadership News Provided By Influential Women November 17, 2026, 05:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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