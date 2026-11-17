MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17(IANS) The makers of director Manoj NS's 'Moonwalk', featuring actor Prabhudeva in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens for Christmas on December 24 this year.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and filmbuffs as the film will also mark the acting debut of Oscar award winning music composer A R Rahman.

Sources say that the ace music director will make a fun cameo appearance in the film.

A R Rahman, who took to his X timeline to share the update on the film's release, wrote, "MOONWALK – A FAMILY COMEDY ENTERTAINER! Worldwide theatrical release on December 24! #FamilyLaughter #HolidaysLaughter

Starring @PDdancing @iYogiBabu @AjuVarghesee #ArjunAshokan @Satzsathish321

Directed by #ManojNirmalaSreedharan Produced by #ManojNirmalaSreedharan #DivyaManoj and @praveenelak @behindwoods DOP @Anoopvshylaja."

It may be recalled that the film had originally be scheduled for release

for Deepavali.

Behindwoods Productions, while announcing the film's release for Deepavali, had said the film would deliver to audiences a spectacular festive celebration filled with laughter and unforgettable family moments.

Apart from acting in it, A R Rahman has also scored the music for the film.

Apart from Prabhudeva, the film will also feature actors Yogi Babu, Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma, Sushmitha, Redin Kingsley, Mottai Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Dr. Santhosh Jacob, Deepa Shankar, and Ramkumar Natarajan among others.

Another highlight of the movie, sources say, will be Yogi babu appearing in 16 different roles.

Sources claim that 'Moonwalk' will seek to seamlessly blend comedy, music and dance into a vibrant cinematic celebration.

The film features cinematography by Anoop V. Shylaja, choreography by Sekhar VJ and Piyush Shazia, production design by Shanoo, and costume design by Divya George and Swetha Raju.

MOONWALK, produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under the banner of Behindwoods Productions, will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. Romeo Pictures has acquired the worldwide distribution rights, while Lahari has acquired the film's music rights.