MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Nov 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday morning visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain along with her daughter Rasha Thadani and son, offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Mahakal.

The 54-year-old actress said the visit was particularly special for her as she could bring both her children to the temple this time. She also mentioned that her daughter had earlier accompanied her on visits to religious places, including the 12 Jyotirlingas across the country.

"Today is a very fortunate day for me because I have brought both my son and daughter along. My daughter has visited before, as we have already visited all 12 Jyotirlingas," Tandon said while sharing her experience. She said her son had also joined her on the temple visit this time, along with other relatives and friends, making the occasion more memorable for the family. "But today, my son has also come, along with our other relatives and friends," she told IANS.

The visit comes amid the continued arrival of devotees and prominent personalities at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated in Ujjain, the temple is among the most revered religious centres in the country and attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year.

The temple is particularly known for its Bhasma Aarti, a distinctive early-morning ritual performed before the deity. Raveena Tandon has been associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades and is known for films such as 'Mohra', 'Dilwale' and 'Daman'.

Her 21-year-old daughter, has also made her debut in the film industry. The actress's visit to the temple highlighted the family's religious outing, with Tandon expressing happiness at being able to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal in the company of both her children.