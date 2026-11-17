MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to stay the conviction and seven-year sentence of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan in a fake birth certificate case.

A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu also granted relief to Khan's wife, Tazeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan, by staying their conviction in the case.

The proceedings arose from three separate petitions filed before the Supreme Court, including one by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the relief granted to Azam Khan and two others filed by Abdullah Azam Khan and Tazeen Fatima against the Allahabad High Court's refusal to stay their convictions.

In May 2024, the Allahabad High Court stayed Azam Khan's conviction and seven-year sentence in the case. However, it had declined to grant similar relief to his wife and son, although all three had been granted bail.

Aggrieved by the High Court's decision, the Uttar Pradesh government approached the Supreme Court, seeking to set aside the relief granted to the senior Samajwadi Party leader.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Azam Khan and Tazeen Fatima challenged the High Court's refusal to stay their convictions, stating that they too had been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment by the trial court in the same case.

The case dates back to January 3, 2019, when Akash Saxena, now a BJP MLA from Rampur, lodged a complaint alleging that Azam Khan and his wife had procured two birth certificates for their son.

According to the prosecution, one birth certificate issued by the Rampur Municipality mentioned Abdullah Azam's date of birth as January 1, 1993, while another certificate showed his date of birth as September 30, 1990, in Lucknow.

On October 18, 2023, a sessions court convicted all three and sentenced them to seven years' imprisonment in the alleged forgery case.

The trio was convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).