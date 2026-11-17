MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar, who was seen in 'Indian Idol Legends Return' as a guest, celebrated the legacy of music and the artists who have shaped the Indian music industry.

Sharing her experience on the show, Urmila spoke about her personal connection to Hindi cinema and how music plays an integral role in bringing emotions and stories to life on screen.

Urmila shared,“Being part of Indian Idol Legends Return brought back a very personal connection for me. Having experienced the magic of Hindi cinema, I know how deeply music can shape a film, define a moment and stay with audiences long after the story ends.”

“A voice can carry an emotion in a way that visuals sometimes cannot, and that is what makes music such an integral part of our cinema. Watching these artists return to the stage, revisit their journeys, and perform with so much warmth and joy was truly special.”

Their voices have been part of the audience's memories, and seeing them come together again felt like witnessing a beautiful reunion of talent, music and the Indian Idol family.”

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Over the years, Urmila has worked in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Marathi. She is credited with some impeccable performances in movies like,“Chamatkar”,“Aa Gale Lag Jaa,”“Ek Haseena Thi,”“Bhoot,”“Rangeela”,“Judaai”,“Mere Sapno Ki Rani,”“Satya,”“Janam Samjha Karo,”“Kunwara,”“Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya,”“Om Jai Jagdish,” and“Pinjar".

Urmila announced her return to the screen back in 2022 with the web series“Tiwari.” Saurabh Varma's directorial will chronicle the journey of a woman named Kalki Tiwari (Urmila). She ends up being arrested for a crime she did not commit. After being released, she goes on a mission to find the man who had wrongfully framed her.