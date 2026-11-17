The highly anticipated action thriller O.M, staring Dhanush and Mammootty, has created immense hype after its trailer release. The movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is set to be released globally on November 20, 2026.

The movie had earlier been set to release on October 16, however, was delayed avoiding overlap with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. After this, they decided to move away from the Diwali slot. The movie is set to release in cinema on November 20, 2026. It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

What Is O.M About?

O.M explores the illicit activity taking place around the smuggling of red sandalwood in the Seshachalam forests of Andhra Pradesh. Dhanush plays an undercover police officer who joins a smuggling ring. Sai Pallavi stars as IPS Officer Nithya Reddy who leads the investigation. Mammootty plays a powerful man involved in the illicit activity. The recently released trailer showed some intense action, police work and criminal conspiracies.

O.M Cast And Crew

The movie features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. The movie has been written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

The music is by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K and editing by R Kalaivanan. The film is produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios.