Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have reportedly come under a fresh death threat from gangster Goldy Dhillon, an alleged operative linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network. In a social media post, Dhillon reportedly warned that even bulletproof enclosures would not protect the father-son duo. The threat has raised fresh concerns about the security of the Bachchan family, particularly after Amitabh was recently spotted greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence from behind a bulletproof glass enclosure.

Goldy Dhillon Threatens Amitabh And Abhishek Bachchan, Makes Bulletproof Cabin Remark

Gangster Goldy Dhillon has reportedly issued a death threat against Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, referring to the actors' recent public appearance outside their Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

According to the report, Dhillon took to social media and suggested that the bulletproof protection surrounding the father-son duo would not be enough to save them. He also claimed that the recent arrest of two shooters in Mumbai had not brought an end to their plans, alleging that around 200 operatives were still prepared to carry them out.

The threat reportedly followed Amitabh's decision to step out and greet fans during his customary weekly interaction outside his Juhu residence. Abhishek was also present during the appearance.

Who Is Goldy Dhillon? Gangster's Alleged Links To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Goldy Dhillon, whose real name is Gurpreet Singh Rajpura, is described as an operative associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang network. However, the latest social media message reportedly did not mention Lawrence Bishnoi by name.

Police officials suspect that Dhillon could be attempting to establish his group as an independent criminal outfit rather than being seen as operating directly under the Bishnoi network.

The social media post reportedly included references to several individuals, including Rana Dhillon, Jagga Tarn Taran, Rocky Portugal, Fouji UK and Suman Germany, as members of the Goldy Dhillon group.

Dhillon was previously responsible for handling operations in Canada for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He is also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with alleged extortion and targeted killings. Last year, he reportedly claimed responsibility for firing incidents at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe and shootings involving a restaurant chain.

He was also reportedly detained in Spain in July, although his latest activities have raised questions about whether he has since been released.

Amitabh Bachchan's Security Under Scrutiny After Fresh Threat

The latest threat comes at a time when security arrangements around Amitabh Bachchan and his Mumbai residence have already attracted attention.

The veteran actor was recently seen greeting fans outside Jalsa from behind a three-sided bulletproof glass enclosure. The additional protection reportedly followed a series of bomb threat emails targeting his bungalow, along with a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in October.

Following these developments, Mumbai Police had issued an advisory asking Bollywood celebrities to avoid crowded public spaces.

Amitabh has also faced threats from another quarter. The banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has reportedly reiterated its hostility towards the actor. Its chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, had warned that Bachchan would be held accountable over an alleged remark concerning the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The actor has denied making the alleged statement.